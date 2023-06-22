Senior .NET Software Engineer

Entity:

Are you looking for a career in tech that truly helps make the world a better place? bp is moving through the biggest transition in its 100+ year history with the goal of becoming one of the world’s largest renewable energy providers and achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. To make this transition, we are hiring senior software engineers to power our business end to end, from building new infrastructure and services through to customer facing web and native mobile applications.



Background

bp’s Innovation & Engineering (I&E) organization is the central organization for all software development. We build all the technology that powers bp’s businesses, from upstream energy production to downstream delivery of energy to our customers.



What you will do for us...

As a Senior Software Engineer, you will be playing a leading role in our agile DevOps team to create and support our custom enterprise identity applications for bp colleagues and external partners.

Work closely with business analysts, users and product manager to elicit, document and translate functional and non-functional requirements into technical specifications and design.

Collaborate with other enterprise teams on UX design, security testing, data integration, platform support, etc.

Write high quality software codes using industry best practices, frameworks, design patterns and technology supported by and aligned to bp strategy.

Create and maintain code repository, testing automation and deployment pipeline with Azure DevOps.

Lead the design, planning, execution and documentation of all testing activities.

Contribute to the solution design and user experience of applications

Participate in debugging, troubleshooting, root-cause analysis, code review and refactoring activities.

Provide mentoring and technical leadership to junior developers.



Qualifications

We seek suitable candidates with the following professional knowledge and experience, and personal attributes: