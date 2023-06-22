Senior .NET Software Engineer

Entity:Innovation & Engineering
IT&S Group
Job Family Group:
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Are you looking for a career in tech that truly helps make the world a better place? bp is moving through the biggest transition in its 100+ year history with the goal of becoming one of the world’s largest renewable energy providers and achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. To make this transition, we are hiring senior software engineers to power our business end to end, from building new infrastructure and services through to customer facing web and native mobile applications.
Background
bp’s Innovation & Engineering (I&E) organization is the central organization for all software development. We build all the technology that powers bp’s businesses, from upstream energy production to downstream delivery of energy to our customers.
What you will do for us...
As a Senior Software Engineer, you will be playing a leading role in our agile DevOps team to create and support our custom enterprise identity applications for bp colleagues and external partners.
Work closely with business analysts, users and product manager to elicit, document and translate functional and non-functional requirements into technical specifications and design.
Collaborate with other enterprise teams on UX design, security testing, data integration, platform support, etc.
Write high quality software codes using industry best practices, frameworks, design patterns and technology supported by and aligned to bp strategy.
Create and maintain code repository, testing automation and deployment pipeline with Azure DevOps.
Lead the design, planning, execution and documentation of all testing activities.
Contribute to the solution design and user experience of applications
Participate in debugging, troubleshooting, root-cause analysis, code review and refactoring activities.
Provide mentoring and technical leadership to junior developers.
Qualifications
We seek suitable candidates with the following professional knowledge and experience, and personal attributes:
Degree in mathematics, science, engineering or similar subjects.
At least five years of experience designing and building complex enterprise software systems, from development to deployment in production and operational support.
Fluent in Azure DevOps, .NET Framework, C#, PowerShell and SQL.
Excellent understanding in data structures, algorithms, runtime complexity, design patterns and principles such as SOLID, MVC, SOA etc.
Experience in developing microservices based on JSON and REST APIs using serverless framework such as Azure Function Apps and/or AWS Lambda Functions.
Web frontend development experience using HTML5, JS, Angular, jQuery, etc.
Proficiency in cloud-native technology, such as containers, bastions, managed identities; etc.
Good understanding of privacy, data protection and cybersecurity principals, enterprise identity systems, authentication protocols, encryption keys, and other enterprise infrastructure technologies.
Basic understanding of TCO, ROI, CBA and vulnerability assessment and threat modelling, with sound judgement in business value and risk exposure.
Strong analytical and problem-solving capabilities.
Written and verbal communication skills, and ability to collaborate virtually, effectively articulate value proposition and clearly explain complex concepts, to colleagues from all levels and background.
INNOVATION & ENGINEERING
Join us in creating, growing, and delivering innovation at pace, enabling us to thrive while transitioning to a net zero world. All without compromising our operational risk management.
Working with us, you can do this by:
deploying our integrated capability and standards in service of our net zero and safety ambitions
driving our digital transformation and pioneering new business models
collaborating to deliver competitive customer-focused energy solutions
originating, scaling and commercialising innovative ideas, and creating ground-breaking new businesses from them
protecting us by assuring management of our greatest physical and digital risks
Because together we are:
Originators, builders, guardians and disruptors
Engineers, technologists, scientists and entrepreneurs
Empathetic, curious, creative and inclusive
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
