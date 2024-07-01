Senior Novel Commercial Manager

Job summary

At bp, we’re clear that the world wants and needs a better, more balanced energy system – one that delivers energy that is secure and affordable, as well as lower carbon. This won’t happen overnight and there’s no single solution to the challenge. We are in action to help to tackle problems for our customers both now and in the future. Demand from our customers for bioenergy is growing. That’s why bp is investing billions of dollars in the sector, building on two decades of experience.

The Novel feedstock Commercial Developer will report to Novel feeds BD Manager leading a globally distributed team and responsible for delivery of the Origination, Business Development and Commercial Project agenda for cover crops, oil trees, and new feedstock technologies to develop SAF. The team is responsible for organic projects, JV, partnerships as well as potential inorganic regional M&A deals and Venture investment.

The person in role will need to build and maintain strong interfaces within bp especially with Enabling functions, T&S, P&O, I&E, SS&V. The job requires strong commercial savvy, financial modelling, communication (e.g. executive ready powerpoint decision support materials), structuring, research analytics, competitive benchmarking and project management skills.

This role offers an excellent opportunity to develop leadership and critical thinking skills while expanding networks within the business development, strategy, commercial and technical disciplines, and is ideal for an individual looking to obtain deeper commercial exposure by reporting into and working closely with frontline origination team. You will support the team in the pursuit of major deals supporting bp’s 2030 biofuels ambition!

Key Responsibilities:

Support Novels Feeds team to drive the origination through analytics, modelling, commercial support, internal decision making documentation and ad-hoc leadership requests

Support senior management decision making by providing insight for the selection, shaping and endorsement of the right deals. Develop initial financial model, own developing of executive decision support packs

Demonstrate leadership on key commercial opportunities from inception through operations, including developing a project plan, guiding relevant resources, and ensuring successful commercial delivery

Commercial partner working with Origination assisting in the development of external agreements

Provide input into deal structure to help Originators develop a powerful business case

Provide linkage and engagement with other business functions such as Legal, Compliance, Product Control, Credit, Settlements, Planning, Treasury, I&E, T&S to support deal development and sponsorship

Provide support in implementing business cases (LTAs, NAIs, AtNs and EFMs), economics, and approval documents that align with BP standards

Conduct commercial research projects on specific topics e.g. competitor benchmarking, crop insurance programs, yield loss analysis, risk management options etc.

Collaborate with wider biofuels growth team and integrate novel feeds into asset development program

Role Requirements:

Bachelors or Master Degree

Min 8-15 years of experience in commercial delivery, finance, trading and supply related roles

Very strong organizational skills and the ability to adapt quickly to changing circumstances

High level of competence in understanding and presenting executive management information

Demonstrated ability to influence outcomes through inquiry and problem solving

Strong project management skills and the ability to coordinate activity across multidisciplinary teams

Strong commercial acumen with quantitative toolkit

Ability to work with people at all levels and across organization

Confident in engaging senior external & internal collaborators

