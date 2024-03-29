Senior OCT Engineer

This role is not eligible for relocation

Innovation & Engineering



Engineering Group



We are hiring the Operations Critical Telecommunications (OCT) Engineer, who will bring to bear their experience, knowledge, and leadership to support operational maintenance activities for the critical communications of our onshore and offshore assets! It will also be necessary to respond to high priority requests for assistance on operational and project issues for OCT discipline within the region.

This role supports the Engineering, Maintenance & Reliability Manager, across all fields of operations critical telecommunication engineering, and will have skills to define the operation and maintenance requirements of OCT systems, resolve complex technical issues associated to OCT solutions, with significant experience in OCT design and maintenance and master practitioner of applicable industry standards and practices.

Please note that the role is open for Azerbaijani citizens only.

What will you be doing?

Provide OCT engineering technical assistance to the region.

Performance manages telecom support contractor delivery of maintenance activities.

Equipment Class Owner (ECO) responsibility and barrier performance standard owner.

Maintain Regional asset integrity management strategies and practices.

Develop and own OCT obsolescence strategy.

Work on brownfield replacement projects and implementation of new technologies.

Contribute to the hazard & risk management activities.

Supervise the design and execution of OCT elements within site projects.

Ensure that local policies, implementation of ETPs and compliance with national regulations and codes relevant to OCT are followed.

Ensure Engineering documentation is managed and updated.

Ensure that PMRs and maintenance strategies are developed or updated and placed in work management system.

Ensure that equipment is registered in the appropriate systems.

Write OCT functional and safety & performance requirement specifications.

Conform with ETPs and GISs; comply with national regulations and codes on OCT.

Identify possible deviations from ETPs and refer them to the S&ORA ETA.

Write OCT engineering proposals.

Supervise development of OCT installation, commissioning, and test plans.

Specify requirements for OCT service lines and ensure service provider participation during design and execution of projects.

Forecast and issue budgets for OCT scope on a 12m, 5yr & 10yr basis.

Develop and/or update maintenance strategies and PMRs.

Maintain operational licences and certificates for bp owned and operated communication solutions.

Manage technical interfaces, particularly with bp Digital function

Specify requirements for OCT service lines and ensure service provider participation in the design and execution of site projects.

Conduct ASDS, F4P, Performance standard self-verification process.

Ability to manage a team of telecoms technicians.

I&EE centralised support activities:

Participate in audits (technical assurance) ans in functional safety assessment teams.

Own Region Operations to assist in meeting the Priority Project Objectives concerning OCT including: Risk reduction, OMS Gap Action, Audit Closure Action, Common maintenance plans

Essential education:

Educated to a degree level in a relevant discipline (e.g. Electronics, Electrical, Computer, IT, Telecommunications).

Crucial criteria:

Over 10 years of discipline post-graduate experience.

Experience operating and maintaining critical telecommunications systems.

Advanced knowledge of industry and government standards.

Experience with advanced telecommunications operation and maintenance.

Working knowledge of risk analysis techniques.

Oil & Gas operations experience as a telecom engineer.

Experience working in the offshore environment.

Proven communication skills in business English language

Desirable criteria & proficiencies:

Chartered engineer registered with the Institution of Engineering and Technology (UK) or professional engineer or a national equivalent.

Excellent knowledge of BP standards and practices.

BOSIET & MIST certified for offshore deployment.

Advanced user in IT/ Network, Digital security.

Proven experience in multicultural environments.

Expertise of collaborating closely with Operations personnel.

Experience of agile team management processes.

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Asset Life Cycle Management, Automation system digital security, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Competency Management, Creativity and Innovation, Digital fluency, Factory acceptance testing, Financial Management, Functional Safety, Hazard Identification, Hazard identification and protection layer definition, Management of change, Network Technologies, Project Management, Safe and reliable operations, Safety critical equipment, Site Acceptance Testing, Sustainability awareness and action



