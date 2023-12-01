Senior OCT Engineer - TSI

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



About bp TSI:bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.About Role:OCT engineer supports the Engineering, Maintenance & Reliability Manager, across all fields of operations critical telecommunication engineering, and will have skills to define the operation and maintenance requirements of OCT systems, resolve complex technical issues associated to OCT solutions, with significant experience in OCT design and maintenance and master practitioner of applicable industry standards and practices.



What you will deliver

Provide OCT engineering technical assistance to the region

Performance handles telecom support contractor delivery of maintenance activities

Act as the owner for Equipment Class Owner (ECO) and barrier performance

Develop and own OCT obsolescence strategy for OCT

Contribute to the hazard & risk management activities

Leads the design and execution of OCT elements within site projects

Ensure that local policies, implementation of ETPs and compliance with national regulations and codes relevant to OCT are followed

Ensure that PMRs and maintenance strategies are developed or updated and placed in work management system

Ensure that equipment is registered in the appropriate systems.

Conform with ETPs and GISs, align with national regulations and codes on OCT

Work on brownfield replacement projects and implementation of new technologies

Write OCT engineering proposals

Supervise development of OCT installation, commissioning, and test plans

Forecast and issue budgets for OCT scope on a 12m, 5yr & 10yr basis

Develop and/or update maintenance strategies and PMRs

Maintain operational licenses and certificates for bp owned and operated communication solutions

Lead technical interfaces, particularly with bp digital function

Forecast and issue draft budgets for M&AS scope on a 12m, 5yr & 10yr basis for Leadership review

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in a relevant field (e.g., Electronics, Electrical, Computer, IT, Telecommunications)

Preferred education/certifications:

Chartered engineer, professional engineer, or a national equivalent

BOSIET & MIST certified for offshore deployment

Minimum years of proven experience:

10+ years of subject area experience, including field experience

Total years of experience:

12-15 Years

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

Experience operating and maintaining critical telecommunications systems

Experience with advanced telecommunications operation and maintenance

Advanced knowledge of industry and government standards

Solid understanding of risk analysis techniques

Oil & Gas operations experience as a telecom engineer

Experience working in multicultural environments

Proficient in spoken and written English interpersonal skills

Mentoring and Coaching Skills

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Experience of collaborating closely with operations personnel

Experience of agile team management processes

Experience working in the offshore environment

Experience of working as part of a remote team with a collaborative approach to delivery and people management in some cases

Track record of engaging across teams and functions to deliver engineering improvements centrally

A proven record of accomplishment in risk management, process safety management and contractor performance management

Proven record of accomplishment in delivering results under pressure

You will work with :

ICE Discipline Team

Maintenance Engineering

Operations personnel

Refinery Teams

Travel requirements : Up to 10%



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Asset Life Cycle Management, Automation system digital security, Commercial acumen, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Communication, Competency Management, Creativity and Innovation, Digital fluency, Earthing and grounding systems, Electrical operational safety, Factory acceptance testing, Financial Management, Fire and gas philosophy, Functional Safety, Hazard Identification, Hazard identification and protection layer definition, Instrument and protective systems, Management of change, Network Technologies, Project Management, Safe and reliable operations, Safety critical equipment {+ 1 more}



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.