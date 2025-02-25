Senior OEM Liaison Industrial

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job Purpose

The Senior OEM Liasion is the interface between the Industrial Technology team and Industrial Sales and GAM functions which whom he aligns the strategy. He coordinates all major OEM activities for the Industrial Business in China both internal and external.

The Senior OEM Liasion is responsible to develop and maintain technical relationships with OEMs in agreement with the Sales and GAM team.

Key Accountabilities:

Strategy

Develop and manage strategic technical relationships with OEMs, Key Additive Suppliers, Industrial Associations and Universities to enable access to novel, leading edge additive technologies and processes

Support development of technology strategies for OEMs

Interact with Sales and GAM and ensures link of existing strategies into the Industrial OEM strategy

Deliver ideas for innovative products and technologies, in line with global strategy and future trends and opportunities.

Build knowledge concerning applications / processes and their influences on chemistries within Industrial products including competitors' products used in similar environments

Planning

Project manage independently global OEM activities with regular stakeholder reviews and updates

Identifies customer needs and industry trends and inputs into the global technology strategy

Implementation

Responsible for the execution, documentation and reporting of OEM projects

Regular customer visits to OEM to keep contact to the technical management and enlarge Castrol contact map

Organizes and coordinates Strategy & Technology Days with strategic OEMs

Collects and documents information in written reports on key OEMs, sector information and market trends

Hold technical lectures at relevant trade shows and industry meetings

Support knowledge management within the group

Monitoring

Provide good quality documentation of topics and share with the greater Technology Community and Sales / GAM and marketing

Tracks relevant KPIs for the execution to the OEM strategy

Adhere to HSSE, compliance and QM standards

Organization

Represents Castrol in the Industry and participation in relevant Industry bodies and trade shows

Co-engineering with OEMs to capture relevant trends and strategic developments

Support, coach and mentor members of the team to improve their overall capability and performance

Requirements:

Education

Degree or higher in chemistry, engineering or equivalent

Essential experience and job requirements

5+ years’ relevant experience in the Additive, Lubricant or Related Industry.

Experience in customer management

Industry knowledge on lubricant use

Deep knowledge of tribology

Industrial Lubes experience

A sense for value add customer offers

Desirable criteria & qualifications

In depth understanding of current and future engineering and lubricants trends

Ability to work cross-functionally, interact at most senior levels, internally and externally

Intercultural experience

Strong network of contacts in the industry

