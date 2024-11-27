Senior OEM Liaison Manager China

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job Purpose

The Senior OEM Liaison Manager represents BP Lubricants / Castrol and the broader BP at the technical departments of key OEMs in China, with a particular focus on advanced electrification. The role holder provides access to, develops relationships with the OEM technical counterpart to gain insights, technical knowledge, and trends regarding current and future hardware, and to present or facilitate presentation of BP’s technical offer and capability to the OEM.

The role uses OEM contacts and knowledge to advise BP Product Development on detailed technical requirements, efficient test programme design and approach, and negotiates maximum potential read-across and test pass-fail limits, to facilitate BP’s technical and commercial objectives.

For Advanced Electrification applications they maintain a network of contacts (from working level to division manager level) to transmission manufacturers, as well as the battery module development departments of OEMs and Tier 1 supplier. The main task is the early identification of new developments at BP's most important Advanced Electrification customers in order to initiate necessary oil developments. Furthermore, they coordinate the ongoing developments in the various development teams for the individual OEMs and Tier 1in close co-operation with Sales & Marketing and the global OEM liaison team, aligned with bp’s automotive account strategy.

Key Accountabilities:

Strategy

Development and maintenance of a contact map with the OEMs and Tier 1s

Identifies current and future product developments

Develops an implementation strategy for the OEM customers

Planning

Coordination of ongoing development activities for the OEMs

Systematic liaising as part of the global team

Identify customer needs and industry trends with the aim of leading the development of current and future projects

Realisation

Regular visits to the OEMs and Tier1

Organisation of workshops with the OEMs and Tier1

Monitoring

Tracking of landmark objectives of the development projects

Focal point for the OD&I process

Organisation

Synchronisation of OEM Liaison activities with the development team

Management of OEM Advanced Electrification activities in China.

Requirements:

University degree or equivalent experience in chemistry or engineering

Proven professional experience in the lubricant industry or the automotive industry with lubricant expertise

Proven practical experience in customer management

Preferably proven professional experience in sales & marketing

Sound knowledge of gear technology

Expertise in tribology

Travel Requirement:

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Creating new methodologies, Experimental Design, Formulated product testing, Formulation Deployment, Formulation design, Intellectual Asset Management, Multi-physics modelling, Presenting, Product Development, Product Sustainability Performance Management, Raw materials knowledge, Research and development, Rheology, Safety management across the value chain, Science and Technology Leadership, Scientific publication, Technology Management Processes, Testing electric vehicle charging systems, Thought Leadership, Tribology, Vehicle propulsion technologies, Waterfall Project Management, Writing skills

