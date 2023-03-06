Senior O&M Readiness Engineer – Offshore Wind

Job summary

*This role is advertised in our UK office locations however we are open to considering candidates from Copenhagen, Hamburg & Madrid.*



Come and join us in Offshore Wind where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.



The Offshore Wind (OFW) O&M Readiness team is accountable for establishing bp's Offshore Wind O&M strategy / business model in support of minimising LCOE's, inputting this to our bidding activity and delivering the operational readiness activity (inc. building the end state operations organisation) on the secured project pipeline.



The Senior O&M Readiness Engineer is a senior technical expert within the O&M Readiness team working to develop our O&M Strategy and Business model along with providing SME O&M support to our asset management teams in the assurance of our Non-Operated Joint Ventures (e.g., Equinor - Empire / Beacon Projects).



Reporting to the Senior Manager, O&M Readiness and working with a small team of other Senior O&M Readiness Engineers this role will own specific elements of our OFW O&M Strategy / Business Model workstream - working across the OFW organisation and wider bp group to develop the optimum strategy and business model to reduce LCOE's.



Longer term this role has the potential to transition to both technical SME or Operations Leadership roles on our growing OFW portfolio.

What you will deliver:

Own specific elements of the OFW O&M Strategy / Business Model workstream.

Working across the OFW organisation and the wider bp group to combine the best of the OFW Industry with bp's significant history to develop a disruptive OFW O&M Strategy / Business Model fit for the portfolio of the 2030's and beyond.

Work with the 3rd party supply chain (inc. WTG OEM's) to develop collaborative contracting structures which achieve a win / win for both parties.

Develop a forward-looking O&M resourcing plan based on portfolio build out asumptions - including strategies, budgets and financial approvals for the delivery of centrally owned assets (e.g. global control rooms) and the build out of the OFW O&M organisation.

Act as an Operations Subject Matter expert providing key technical input to both the development of other OFW strategies (e.g., Floating) and to our Finance / Asset management teams when providing support / assurance of our 3rd party NOJV investments.

Delegate for the Senior Manager, O&M Readiness as required.

What you will need to be successful: