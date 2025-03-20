This role is eligible for relocation within country

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Description:

Job Overview:

The Senior Offsite Project Manager ensures safe, timely delivery of capital and expense projects, supporting the Construction Project Management team across regions.

Responsibilities:

Ensure safe, timely project execution aligned with network plans, budgets, and investment expectations.

Develop, monitor, and control project requirements.

Supervise work, provide engineering assurance, and oversee contractors.

Collaborate with consultants, suppliers, and contractors to meet contractual obligations and safety standards and provide a clear project execution strategy, design, and scope.

Design and implement contracts with knowledge of Construction Contracts!

Shift Timing : 5:00am to 2:00pm IST

Role & Responsibilities:

Demonstrates strong ownership of Safety and Operational Risk management through the detailed and rigorous application and assurance

Manages project cost forecasting and actions in line with bp Capital Value Project requirements

Ensures timely completion of project documentation and handover registers, transferring them to regional maintenance representatives

Actions project closeouts within three months of handing over the project to the business

Addresses all critical project control elements, including Safety, Cost, Schedule, Quality, Risk, and Information Management

Participates in and documents the mid-select review for assigned projects

Develops and implements front-end-loading and project execution plans, adhering rigorously to project management process and control principles

Ensures compliance with BP technical standards and exhibits effective project management skills to ensure the timely development and delivery of projects

Drives a performance culture across projects, tracking cost, schedule, and safety metric and actively contributes to regional forums by providing a clear understanding of project matters and commercial impacts to support business advancement

Experience & Qualification:

8+ years of solid experience in technical environments like Engineering Design, Consulting, or Project & Construction Management

Expert in engineering, safety, operational risk management, and project delivery. Solid ability to manage budgets for diverse projects

Advanced in risk analysis, mitigation, and contingency planning

Handled projects covering greenfield and brownfield sites

Excellent Communicator and proficient with MS Office Suite and project management software. Experience with Retail or fuel industry is a plus!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Continued Learning, Continuous improvement, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer data knowledge, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Integrated pricing, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Offer execution and growth, Operational Excellence {+ 10 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.