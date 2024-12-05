Senior Operations Category Specialist

Entity:Production & Operations
Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Role Synopsis
This role reports to the Lead Category Manager for Operations and will support Upstream Category Management for bpx energy. This role is responsible for supporting the relationship with the Business Unit Operations partners and their Leadership in the region and delivers value through exhibiting bpx values and establishing effective works with customers, the Head of Procurement, PSCM Category and Operations teams.
Possible Categories:
Key Accountabilities
• As a member of the bpx PSCM Operations Category Team, support the Operations Category Managers in delivering PSCM services and maintaining relationships with internal and external stakeholders, at times including partners and government bodies.
• Ensure that BPX and PSCM standards, processes and operating systems, and any additional local requirements, are implemented in all PSCM activities.
• Understanding of basic category management strategies, supplier management plans, including contract
• Foundational understanding and experience of implementing category management plans, including contracting and the implementation of short and long-term agreements, and managing PSCM activities in a safe and effective manner.
• Able to understand and implement category management and contracting plans. Support strategic sourcing of delegated categories.
• Identifies PSCM risks and ensures mitigation strategies and plans are developed and implemented.
• Undertakes due diligence in mitigating all external supply risk in contract execution, handles cost management and meticulous contract management controls.
• Leads communication related to PSCM with the key stakeholders, including Business Unit functional VPs.
• Build and maintain relationships with local suppliers, driving continuous improvement, improving safety performance and reducing operational risk.
• Supports regular performance reviews with stakeholders and suppliers to measure supplier performance, and develop plans to address performance issues. Identifies and raises disputes between stakeholders and suppliers relating to service delivery.
• Implements PSCM common processes, drives efficiency, continuous improvement and procurement transactions across the value chain.
• Prioritizes regional supplier and contract management activities, e.g. Performance reviews, contracts on-boarding sessions, contract oversights audits, etc.
• Coordinates regional PSCM representation in supplier investigations. Ensures effective follow-up on audit findings to ensure timely closure.
• Works closely with PSCM Category and Operations Teams to ensure there are no issues with business continuity.
• Accountable for working with the Business Units and suppliers to deliver value contributions that have direct impact on lease operating expenses.
Crucial Education
Crucial job criteria and qualifications
Salary and Benefits
We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $117,000 - $140,000
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.