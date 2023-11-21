Senior Operations Excellence Manager

Entity:Customers & Products
The Senior Ops Excellence Manager is responsible for the development and stability of store operations processes, programs, planning, capabilities, and systems enhancements to drive operational efficiency for all channels of trade within the ROO. The senior manager provides direction and leads the productivity and program teams along with owning impact planning, capability activities and new initiatives for Operations acting as the strategic partner for Field Operations to drive best in class operations to provide best in class guest service.The Operations Excellence team is responsible for 1) gatekeeping all programs, store initiatives and communications that impact field operations, 2) overseeing development and implementation of all operations programs for all channels of trade, 3) developing and maintaining tools to drive continued performance improvement, 4) developing and distributing internal and Customer/Guest communications for all brands within the ROO, 5) planning and managing team and customer meetings and events, 6) representing retail operations on the Business Continuity Team, and 7) delivering superior training and development programs all that support the continued focus around creating good jobs for our team to deliver the Guest experience of the future.The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the west coast, Midwest, and northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic approach to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.
Team capability development through training, development & engagement
Identifies process efficiencies and effectiveness for all channels of trade and sets critical initiatives for long-term growth
Franchise operations support and continuous improvement
Retail innovation technology / offers that enable a competitive advantage Collaborate cross-functionally to establish and implement technology strategies that:
Consistent implementation of company initiatives in stores
Information to govern compliance & execution
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
