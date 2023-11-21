Senior Operations Excellence Manager

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Summary:

The Senior Ops Excellence Manager is responsible for the development and stability of store operations processes, programs, planning, capabilities, and systems enhancements to drive operational efficiency for all channels of trade within the ROO. The senior manager provides direction and leads the productivity and program teams along with owning impact planning, capability activities and new initiatives for Operations acting as the strategic partner for Field Operations to drive best in class operations to provide best in class guest service.The Operations Excellence team is responsible for 1) gatekeeping all programs, store initiatives and communications that impact field operations, 2) overseeing development and implementation of all operations programs for all channels of trade, 3) developing and maintaining tools to drive continued performance improvement, 4) developing and distributing internal and Customer/Guest communications for all brands within the ROO, 5) planning and managing team and customer meetings and events, 6) representing retail operations on the Business Continuity Team, and 7) delivering superior training and development programs all that support the continued focus around creating good jobs for our team to deliver the Guest experience of the future.The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the west coast, Midwest, and northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic approach to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.



Job Description:

Essential Job Functions (Responsible to)

Team capability development through training, development & engagement

Assess and develops the skills and capabilities of the team to perform to plan and continue to grow to meet strategic goals

Identifies process efficiencies and effectiveness for all channels of trade and sets critical initiatives for long-term growth

Lead the:

Co-ownership in the development of strategy to improve operational efficiency and effectiveness in labor management through improved programs and tools

Implementation of operations programs and company initiatives to the field across all brands within the ROO

Franchise operations support and continuous improvement ​

Lead the:

Ongoing planning and communication of operations strategies and initiatives impacting the franchise business

Development and planning of content and logistics for meetings/conferences/on the road activities specific to the franchise and gas-only channels of trade

Ongoing enhancements to operations systems, tools, and programs used by the franchisees and deployment

Operations compliance programs that allow Franchise leadership to monitor compliance, brand standards and experience

Retail innovation technology / offers that enable a competitive advantage Collaborate cross-functionally to establish and implement technology strategies that:

Enable a competitive advantage

Drive speed of service and throughput

Drive operational efficiency through automation

Improve store standards

Manage a resource specialized in retail offer and innovation to support in advancing technology for our Franchise and COCO store formats

Consistent implementation of company initiatives in stores

Align strategy with training and operation process through cross-functional collaboration & partnership

Develop effective implementation plans for company initiatives that support the Impact Planning process; ensure the delivery of learning objectives while continuing to evaluate the effectiveness of the implementation planning

Partner to perform labor analysis on new initiatives; ensure labor impact is considered in new initiative return on investment calculations

Manage the ongoing development and continuous improvement of the store operating system and other operations programs

Information to govern compliance & execution

Develop, implement, & maintain performance measurement tools to support Store Operations execution & compliance

Leads a safety culture through consistent demonstration of safe practices as well as standardizing safety guardrails for all field-based initiatives

​Other Considerations

Perform additional duties as assigned.

Based out of Louisville, KY or an agreed upon location ​

Education

Bachelor's degree in business field or equivalent work experience, preferred

Experience

Minimum 5-7 years preferred retail operations experience

Professional experience in a similar role requiring the management of technology initiatives, application of business analytics, and the development of strategies

Minimum 5 years’ experience in a leadership role overseeing multi-unit leaders or support teams

Assess risk, identify potential solutions, and determine conclusions or next steps

Interpret and analyze quantitative data, including but not limited to spreadsheets, floor plans, and capacity charts

Synthesize and condense research, evaluation reports and findings for presentation, publication, and distribution to partners

Lead projects through the development of specific goals and plans to prioritize, organize, and accomplish work in a highly dynamic environment ​

Skills & Competencies

Excellent critical thinking and problem-solving skills

Ability to handle multiple tasks and projects simultaneously

Flexible and adaptable

Innovative and strategic

Self-motivated, structured, and organized work

Strong leadership and interpersonal skills

Communicates factually and with precision and confidence

Collaboration and delegation skills

Keen judgment and emotional intelligence



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Continuous improvement, Continuous Learning, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer data knowledge, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Integrated pricing, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Offer execution and growth {+ 11 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.