Senior Operations Excellence Specialist

Responsible for managing a large team to deliver safe, optimal and environmentally sound operations, contributing to strategic development and taking accountability for efficient execution of activities, management of risks and delivery of objectives, whilst driving a continuous improvement culture.

Production & Operations



Operations Group



In this role you will be working in the Central bp Solutions Team within Production and Operations (P&O), supporting global operations in Refining. The Ops Excellence team defines the Operations Excellence agenda as well as running 3 global programmes: Leading in Operations, Control of Work and Operator Training Simulators. In this role you will be:

Leading a team of 3 Operations Excellence Specialists as direct reports

Responsible for the standardization agenda across refining for Operations

Responsible for the core operations elements of the Refining process safety improvement plan (PSIP)

Lead the deployment of the standards across the refineries

Responsible, with close collaboration of the Refining Ops Managers network (OMN), for the performance management of the Operations network. This includes the development and implementation of all relevant metrics

Oversight of agreed OpsX refining squads

Work closely with Refining Ops Excellence Superintendents to 1) understand and respond to requests for OpsX support at their Sites and 2) identify and assess further value-adding opportunities for standardization across P&O

Serve as Squad Lead for one or more OpsX squads hosted in bp Solutions Operations

Lead the Refining OES sub-network

Support core Solutions Operations programmes including: LiO, CoW, and OTS (where required)

If you are interested to find out more about the role, please see below some key focus areas and responsibilities:

Applying a strong understanding of operations risk to make informed judgments and making decisions in support of keeping safety as our number one priority.

Constructively raising difficult issues and speaking-up about safety & risk having formed an independent view of risk

Influencing by first taking the time to listen to stakeholders to understand their perspectives and build relationships based on trust.

Working with a geographically and culturally diverse range of stakeholders to find solutions that meet both local and company needs.

Building strong supportive One Team relationships built on trust & respect.

The application of bp’s Control of Work requirements to front line operations.

Supporting colleagues and team members to achieve excellence.

Building credibility through delivery.

Communicating effectively – written & verbal

Developing self & others

Systematic learning and continuous improvement

Essential experience and education:

Engineering / HSE / Business Degree or equivalent

Strong Refining Operations knowledge & experience

Technical competence in Refining operations, with experience particularly in the following areas: Safety Culture & Leadership Operating Management System (OMS) Framework Risk Management - Bowties & Barriers Control of Work - D-PRO



Desirable Experience:

Understanding the wide range of issues faced by other disciplines and working collaboratively to find solutions to complex problems.

Identifying and implementing ways to simplify and optimise the business to be successful in a low margin environment.

Proactively supporting the transfer of learning and best practice across P&O.

Leading change programmes to bring consistency and standardisation in place of historic processes.

Developing Technicians

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits!

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.