Senior Operations & Maintenance Readiness Engineer (m/f/d), Offshore Wind, part- or fulltime

Job summary

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

We are growing and looking for aSenior Operations & Maintenance Readiness Engineer (m/f/d), Offshore Wind, part- or fulltimein Germany/HamburgAt bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.Become part of the future and support bp in the energy turnaround in the German offshore wind market! With the award to develop two North Sea wind projects with a total capacity of 4 GW, bp enters the German offshore wind market.Our global offshore wind project pipeline of up to 9.2 GW net, lines up with hydrogen, biofuels as well as electric mobility solutions in our transformation and sets another sign for a climate-neutral future. #netzero2050How you can help shape the future:Come and join us in Offshore Wind where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.The Offshore Wind (OFW) O&M Readiness team is accountable for establishing bp's Offshore Wind O&M strategy / business model and delivering Operational readiness (including building the end state operations organisation) for a global portfolio of offshore wind projects.The Senior O&M Readiness Engineer, Hamburg, is a senior technical expert, delivering operating capability for bp’s 4GW offshore wind development in Germany. The role will lead O&M workstreams to design and build in-country operating capability, along with providing SME O&M support to our Engineering, project delivery and asset management teams.Reporting to the Senior Manager, O&M Readiness, the role will be working within a dynamic project delivery team and will own specific elements of our OFW O&M Strategy and Ops Readiness Delivery - working across the OFW organisation and wider bp group to develop the OFW Operations Management System and embedding operating lessons into design to deliver best in class safe, reliable and efficient Operations.Longer term this role has the potential to transition into Operations Leadership or technical SME roles on our growing OFW portfolio.



Job Description:

Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented

Own specific elements of the Operations Readiness Plan and support building the end-state offshore wind Operations Organization in Europe

Act as an Operations Subject Matter expert providing key technical input to design, embedding best operating practice and lessons learned within wind farm design, risk management and due-diligence activities

Working across the OFW organisation and the wider bp group to combine the best of the OFW Industry with bp's significant history to develop operations, maintenance and integrity management strategies for a global portfolio of offshore wind assets. Lead implementation of these strategies on the project

Work with the 3rd party supply chain (inc. WTG OEM's) to develop collaborative contracting structures which achieve a win / win for both parties

Develop a forward-looking O&M resourcing plan based on portfolio build out asumptions - including strategies, budgets and financial approvals for the delivery of centrally owned assets (e.g. global control rooms) and the build out of the OFW O&M organisation

Delegate for the Senior Manager, O&M Readiness as required.

You will work with

A small direct team comprising of the Head of O&M Readiness, Senior Manager O&M Readiness, and other Senior O&M Readiness Engineers, who work across a global portfolio of bid and develop phase projects.

Germany OFW Project team and the Wider OFW Engineering organisation including Project Director, Heads of Engineering, VP Engineering

The wider OFW organisation including Head of Country, VP Regions, Finance and Business Excellence (and their teams)

The wider bp group including Senior Managers/VP's of our other business units.

Your qualification profile - profound and passionate

At least 10 years of experience of which at least 3-5 years is supporting offshore wind operations

Working knowledge of German legislation and its influence on Offshore Wind Operations preferred

Engineering degree qualified or other backgrounds combined with operations leadership experience

Highly motivated and able to work as part of a diverse team without supervision

Ability to network across both the wider offshore wind industry and the bp organisation to access relevant data and knowledge

Comfortable interfacing with executive level (VP / SVP) leadership and engaging non-technical leaders in O&M delivery, objectives and strategies

Experience working in the front end of projects preferred

Experience working in PMO, Business Strategy, Operations Excellence or Process Improvement roles preferred

Proficient in German and English, written and spoken

Work-life balance and what else speaks for us

Flexible, hybrid and family-friendly working, at least 30 vacation days and programs to improve work-life balance

Very attractive basic remuneration plus bonus payment, participation in the share program possible, parental allowance as a one-off payment, extra bonuses for special achievements, attractive company pension scheme, regular salary review, group accident insurance, relocation allowance in special cases, job bike, subsidised meals and more

Job sharing and part-time work

Career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external subsidised training opportunities

Structured onboarding programs and buddy support

Match funding; bp doubles donations made by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount

#lifeatbp

We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.