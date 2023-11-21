Senior Operations Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

About Omni-Sci Labs: Omni-Sci Labs is a dynamic venture studio funded by BP, committed to spearheading the energy transition and cutting-edge technologies. Our mission is to nurture and build companies and business units that will play a pivotal role in reshaping the future of energy.We are looking for an Operations Manager to join our team and be a key driver in achieving this vision.Position Overview: As the Operations Manager at Omni-Sci Labs, you will be instrumental in ensuring the smooth coordination and management of internal operations, serving as a vital link between various teams, including legal, finance, procurement, and our portfolio of startups. Your role will encompass a wide range of responsibilities, from submitting purchase orders, facilitating communication to planning and delivering internal events, talks, and offsites for Omni-Sci Labs and our associated startups.



Job Description:

Key Responsibilities: Internal Operations Management: Act as the central point of contact for recruiting, legal, finance, and procurement teams within Omni-Sci Labs.

Liaise between internal teams and startups to streamline communication and collaboration.

Assist in contract management, compliance, and other legal and financial processes. System Thinker and Process Establishment: Use a systems thinking approach to establish efficient and streamlined processes with our supporting teams.

Thoroughly document these processes and ensure they are readily accessible to both supporting teams and internal partners within Omni-Sci Labs.

Collaborate with supporting teams to obtain sign-off and commitment to adhere to established processes and Service Level Agreements (SLAs).

Continuously monitor and maintain adherence to these processes, implementing improvements as necessary to enhance operational efficiency. Event Planning and Coordination: Plan and execute internal talks, workshops, and offsites to foster knowledge sharing and collaboration within Omni-Sci Labs.

Extend your event coordination expertise to assist startups in planning and executing their own events.

Resource Allocation: Collaborate with various teams to ensure that resources are allocated efficiently for projects and initiatives. Process Improvement: Identify opportunities for process improvement and efficiency enhancement across various functions. Qualifications: Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Operations Management, Communications or a related field.

Proven experience in operations management, preferably in a venture studio, startup ecosystem, or related industry.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Exceptional organizational and multitasking abilities.

Detail-oriented with the ability to manage complex projects.

Familiarity with legal, finance, and procurement processes is a plus.

Experience in event planning and execution is a strong advantage.

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.

You should be able to take on an idea and run with it with little oversight.

Why Join our team?



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.







There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



