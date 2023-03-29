Senior Originator - West Power

Job summary

Responsible for delivering deal origination and execution, including agreements and complex structured transactions, providing deal assurance, driving new and existing business growth, leveraging BP's customer base, cross bench offerings and structured products, and building strategic relationships in support of these activities to maximise value.

Key Accountabilities:

Originate, progress and close value-added transactions with prospective customers in the region which add flexibility and optionality to the portfolio through a variety of long/short commercial structures and in line with stated growth strategy. Develop and lead negotiation strategies to deliver a variety of commercial and operational agreements, including tolling agreements, structured Options, Commodity Sales/Purchase Agreements, Financing and Operational Agreements. Utilize financial and physical structured products and non-linear instruments in line with broader risk and structured portfolio bench to deepen product offering, risk mitigation and customer value proposition. Draw on structured finance capability to progress medium-large complex transactions in partnership with trading, credit and structuring. Develop and maintain strategic relationships with target customers/counterparties, joint ventures, strategic partners enabling deal flow and customer access. Consult with all internal stakeholders and assurance groups to ensure compliance and optimal structures deployed. Deliberate focus on power transactions in line with regional strategy that provides for sustainable customer margin, trading optimization value and structured products transactions.

10+ years of experience in a commercial trading and marketing environment with demonstrable experience of taking opportunities from discovery to deal close (full deal lifecycle), extracting commercial value from projects/deals in renewable and other energy sources of power, utilizing commercial judgment around appropriate risk/reward, finding the most economical solutions and deploying deep negotiation skills

Deep structured finance acumen with good understanding of financial options, modelling, market, credit, financial and operational risks inherent in complex transactions

Understanding of existing gas and power infrastructure and asset grid across US Markets

Knowledge of US gas and power markets, regulatory happenings and competitor environment

Success in obtaining significant short positions with utilities and corporate customers

Experience in influencing executive level stakeholders

Experience in structured products, energy solutions and risk management techniques

Excellent team player, able to build and maintain a network of contacts internally & externally

Ability to adhere to and excel in high control and compliance environment with strong commitment to compliance and encouraging a culture of compliance across their team

Ability to thrive in both collaborative and autonomous environments with the ability to receive and provide respectful challenge

Bachelor's degree from a credited University or College.