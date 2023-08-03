Senior P2P Functional Consultant (FieldGlass)

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Your team’s mission is to be the digital provider of choice to your area of BP – delivering innovation at speed wanted, and day-in-day-out reliability. You will operate in a dynamic and commercially focused environment, with the resources of one of the largest Digital organisations and leading Digital and IT vendors working with you. You will be part of growing and strengthening our technical talent base – experts coming together to tackle BP and the world’s problems.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Role Synopsis

The P2P Functional Consultant will be playing a key role in the design, implementation, and operations of the P2P solutions in SAP. As a technologist at heart, you are passionate about planning and building compelling services and products. You will empower and inspire a project delivery team to deliver robust and efficient IT solutions. The Solution Design Analyst will be part of a project team and adopting the Agile framework around all aspect of the Product delivery and operations. You will engage other IT&S teams such as Architecture, Application Support, Digital Security as well as our key customer in Global Business Services and other customer & supplier facing functions.

As a part of our team, you will apply your knowledge and skills to help our Business achieve their purpose. You will have the opportunity to work with numerous state-of-the-art devices and technologies and participate in international global projects.

What Will You Deliver

Analysis and Design:

Elicit requirements from Product owners including leading requirements and design workshops. Ensure these requirements eliminate ambiguity, conflict, and duplication.

Produce high quality analysis, including collecting detailed and accurate user stories and acceptance criteria to be used by developers and test automation frameworks.

Facilitate idea storming and process definition workshops with business partners at all levels based in different locations.

Configure key systems to support these requirements.

Understand system constraints and opportunities to advise design.

Work with design and architecture on design options and potential systems and process solutions.

Lead cross-team consensus and acceptance of requirements, ensuring meaningful sign offs

Use data analysis techniques to make informed decisions and validate solutions backed with qualitative and quantitative data.

Project Delivery:

Design, configure and develop Procurement & Invoice Management solutions

Support full project lifecycle deliveries including delivery and Early Life Support.

Co-ordinate dependencies with other IT delivery work streams.

Provide quality assurance on analysis through peer review.

Deliver clear user communications.

Active participation in all aspects of an agile team; sprint planning and retrospectives, estimation sessions.

Break down large problems into incremental deliveries with clear benefits.

Operations

Help the Service manage incidents working in collaboration with our Service Partners and Business where needed.

Participate and chip in to Major Incident resolution to help restore business operations quickly reducing the overall impact.

Identify through process expertise, areas for improving business efficiency and effectiveness and driving these changes through the improvement process.

Own delivery of enhancements/improvements to the business.

Relationship and Stakeholder Management:

Work with the I&E leadership to build strong business intimacy with commercial partners

Work closely with our IT teams Globally and with our global user community.

Work in partnership with Product Owners/Managers to prioritise competing demands and obtain stakeholder buy-in.

What you will need to be successful

Education

Bachelors or masters degree in Engineering, MIS, CS

SAP certifications or training in MM and VIM

Essential experience and job requirements

Experience in SAP Fieldglass

7-9 years plus work experience - 4-5 yrs. plus experience as an SAP consultant hands on experience is a must.

Functional experience and deep understanding of SAP P2P solutions including Vendor Invoice Management (VIM) and OCR technologies.

Minimum 2 end to end SAP Implementation experience on P2P

Strong technical experience of Procurement Execution processes in SAP, including both direct and indirect procurement. Strong experience with SAP VIM.

SRM and Ariba Network experience will be an advantage

Technical understanding of systems integration ideally using SAP PI and Proxy Classes. Experience in integrating with multiple ERP systems

Good Ability to conceptualise the business flow and design Functional/Technical Solution landscape on SAP

Practical experience of working in an iterative/Agile development environment (including sprint planning, daily scrums, reviews, and retrospectives)

Ability to own and deliver discrete pieces of work.

Dedication to meet the customer requirements and expectations, taking ownership of problems and respond in a proactive manner where appropriate.

Expertise in analysis tools and techniques including requirements gathering and user stories definition.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytics, API and platform design, Business Analysis, Cloud Platforms, Coaching, Collaboration, Configuration management and release, Continuous deployment and release, Data Structures and Algorithms, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, iOS and Android development, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, NoSql data modelling, Relational Data Modelling, Risk Management, Scripting, Service operations and resiliency, Software Design and Development, Source control and code management {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.