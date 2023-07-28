Senior P&C Advisor

Job summary

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Summary:



Job Description:

People & culture discovers, empowers and cares for brilliant people – and so can you! Together, we can build and enable our culture, emotionally connected leaders and dynamic teams – and help our company achieve its purpose for people and our planet.

The People and Culture Senior Advisor ANZ will work in project and/or business squads to provide strategic partnering support to the business.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.

This role will also require working from our Kwinana Energy Hub one day/week and Perth office minimum two days/week.



About the Role:

• Develop a deep understanding of the business and drive organizational change initiatives as appropriate.

• Drive delivery of agreed people priorities

• Deliver P&C advisory support to senior leaders.

• Provide and interpret people data insights.

• Interpret site specific P&C policies and processes.



About You:

• Proven strategic thinking and application skills.

• Demonstrated experience in managing the full employee lifecycle.

• Sound knowledge of employment law, P&C best practice and employee/industrial relations.

• Excellent team player, ability to quickly build relationships across a broad spectrum of teams and levels.



The benefits:

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values of “Who we are”. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

• Generous salary package including annual bonus, 12% super & fuel discounts

• Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements (60/40 hybrid working arrangement)

• Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture

• Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation

• Career development and mentoring programs



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.