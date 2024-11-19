Senior PSI Engineer (Delivery Focused) - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

The Senior Pressure System Integrity (PSI) Engineer (Delivery focused) works with a global team to implement and sustain bp’s corrosion management and inspection improvement programs. The role is focused on developing, executing, and sustaining risk-based inspection (RBI) programs. This includes but is not limited to supporting the governance processes associated with damage mechanisms reviews (DMRs) and DMR revalidations, developing inspection strategies, inspection practices, procedures & guides relating to static pressure equipment (Pressure Vessels, Piping, Heat Exchangers and Tanks), and using and updating inspection data management systems (IDMSs) and tools.

The Senior PSI engineer (Delivery focused) has

Experience implementing a new RBI program at an operating facility or at least 5 years of hands on experience maintaining an existing RBI program.

track record of leading major changes across organizational, geographic and cultural boundaries.

demonstrated ability to influence diverse stakeholders to achieve common goals and standardization across the company,

Applies practical solutions focused on risk management, production efficiency, defect elimination, & standardization of engineering processes and workflows.

Supports self-verification processes in partnership with other central and site teams

Supports long-term safe operation of the assets by reviewing integrity data and providing technical analysis.

Additionally, the Senior PSI engineer (Delivery focused) recommends metrics to the IM delivery service lead to measure the effectiveness and impact of the programs and services provided to the sites.

The individual play a crucial role in coaching, mentoring and developing more junior engineers in the discipline.

Discipline Related:

Manage performance of programs and services delivery using Microsoft Azure ADO boards (set up tasks, schedules and monitor progress and completion against the plan).

Coordinate with asset owners & site HSSE teams to understand, accept, & commit to action on overall asset risk review, consequence-driven risks, and DMR recommendations.

Manage DMR revalidation schedule deferrals & unit prioritization with site integrity superintendents.

Create & maintain work process templates.

Schedule and lead DMR revalidations (DMR/r).

Complete unit DMR/r readiness assessments.

Oversee DMR/r scoping assessments.

Identify continuous improvement opportunities for the revalidation process and support revisions to corporate standards.

Serve as a technical resource for DMR revalidations for risk distribution, consequence driven risks, current RBI analyses, and DMR recommendations.

Capable of managing inspection information, developing and updating inspection strategies and plans with an IDMS.

Support the RBI community to promote sharing of knowledge and experience, and application of best practices and standardization across the company

Support planning TAR inspection scope using RBI

Provide guidance on RBI reassessment and evergreening.

Support self-verification processes.

Provide technical interpretations and support conformance with bp’s engineering technical practices and industry codes and regulations.

Supports and fully engages with TAR, Projects, Maintenance, operations, engineering and Integrity teams to develop IM scope.

Support and develop inspection optimization activities associated with programs and services delivered to sites, and associated work instructions and job aides.

Supports performance management and drives continuous improvement by implementing, measuring, and analyzing KPIs.

Maintains a relationship with the wider integrity community to share lessons learned and continuously improvement practices, procedures, workflows and specifications.

Assists in developing and applying designated technical practices to support the successful delivery of new projects and existing process improvement initiatives.

Support capability development in the areas of RBI, including development and delivery of training materials and coaching site users

Manage contractors and overall deliverables from DMR/r and its preparation per annual plan



People and business related:

Provide visible safety leadership in accordance with bp safety leadership principles, lifesaving rules and process safety fundamentals to model desired safety behaviors

Record relevant learning in shared learning systems, incorporate into local activities, specifications/ practices/ procedures and raise high priority lessons

Support performance management through implementation, measurement, and analysis of relevant KPI’s to drive continuous improvement.

Support staff development of junior engineers

What you will need to be successful

Must have education requirements:

BSc or BEng or MEng (India) or international equivalent in Mechanical Engineering or related engineering/science discipline

Must have certifications:

Professional accreditation in either Professional Engineer or Chartered Engineer

Preferred education/certifications:

API certifications and active participation in industry forums (API, AMPP (former NACE etc.)

PhD, BSc or BEng (UK), BSc (US), or international equivalent in an engineering discipline around materials, corrosion, mechanical, chemical engineering

Minimum years of relevant experience:

Total years of experience: 10-15 years of experience in Integrity management, reliability, Maintenance or operations

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

Deep discipline expertise on NDE, inspection methods, coverage requirements, inspection frequency, inspection effectiveness, data analysis, and inspection management processes, tools, and metrics.

Certification and in-depth knowledge with relevant inspection codes and standards API 510, 570, 653, 579, 580, 581, ASME VIII, B31, PCC-2, ANST, PCN and ANSI.

Knowledge and experience on RBI Methodology (API RP 580, API RP 581 etc.) and its practical application.

Knowledge of corrosion mitigation and mechanical integrity assessment techniques.

Experience with Inspection data management system (IDMS)

Experience with computerized maintenance management systems (E.g. SAP, Maximo etc.) and their interfaces with IDMS

Work experience with relevant inspection codes and standards to meet regulatory compliance and have a working knowledge of other codes such as API 510, 570, 571, 579, 653, ASME VIII, B31, PCC-2, ANST, PCN and ANSI.

Experience of working in an oil and gas processing plant, an oil refinery, or a petrochemical chemical plant.

Proven ability in practical application of company and industry engineering standards and practices for O&G mechanical equipment

Experience inspecting oil and/or gas processing equipment.

Substantial relevant experience in pressure systems integrity engineering for oil & gas processing or oil refining or petrochemical facilities.

Proven ability in practical application of company and industry engineering standards and practices for production and operations mechanical equipment

A proven record of accomplishment in risk management, process safety management and contractor performance management

Experience and deep technical understanding of risk and integrity management in operation of O&G facilities

Familiar with process design, process safety and operating conditions of typical O&G units

Experience in creating value through the formation and delivery of cost-effective improvement programs

Ability and confidence to engage with and influence senior leadership on technical matters.

People leadership, teamwork and an ability to network and influence across organizational boundaries

Fluent in English, written and oral.

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Full cycle risk-based inspection implementation for at least 1 plants or units including data collection (coordinating inputs from Process/ Operations/ Engineering/ Maintenance), damage mechanism evaluation, consequence evaluation, risk threshold identification and mitigation ruleset development

Background in mechanical design, selection, fabrication and quality assurance of pressure equipment, heat exchangers, piping systems, valves, and pressure relief devices

Advanced knowledge of working with agile principles and tools

Experience working collaboratively in a global organization.

Customer service mindset

You will work with

P&O organization (mostly refinery & bpS)

Refining and regional Integrity Management, TAR, Projects Teams

bp TSI Maintenance teams

External Vendors

External and Internal Audit and Safety partners



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



