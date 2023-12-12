Senior Package Manager - Foundations

Entity:Gas & Low Carbon Energy
Engineering Group
Job Family Group:
As part of our Global Offshore Wind Foundations Team, you will join our Mona and Morgan projects which are the new offshore wind projects being developed by the EnBW-bp Joint Venture - in the Irish Sea. The multi-billion pound development has a potential generating capacity of around 3 gigawatt (GW) – enough to power around 3.4 million homes.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
About the role:
In more detail, some of your key accountabilities will be to:
Be responsible for identifying and preparing the business processes and procedures that shall be applied in the foundations package area adapted for the project specific requirements and constraints
Be responsible for a competitive foundations package strategy, decisions, execution planning and delivery through to operational handover
Stakeholder engagement (Technical Project Manager and Project Director) and multifunction integrator (particularly procurement and quality)
Ensure coordination of the package team to deliver the required documents (technical, variations, certificates, etc.)
Performance manage the contractor(s) to deliver the package on time, within the target budget and with the required quality
About you:
You will have an Engineering degree or equivalent, and PMP, Chartered Engineering (or equivalent) qualification.
It would be essential that you have:
Project management experience, with a similar package or project and desirable experience of digital management tools
Management and leadership experience and skills – equipped to motivate, engage and drive high performance teams
Experience of full package lifecycle from concept to operational handover
Deep knowledge and skills for risk, change, contracts, budget and programme management
Awareness of quality processes
Technical awareness of offshore wind foundations. Desirable (jacket foundations) and understanding the commercial impact of technical decisions
Desirable experience of strategic decisions which enhance the global portfolio benefits including standardisation and continuous improvement
Ability to demonstrate highest ethical conduct in dealing with procurement, contracts, and Contractors
Understanding of contract & labor law, and the management of industrial relations
Understanding of Human Rights, Modern slavery, and bribery & corruption signs
It would also be desirable that you have:
Extensive major project experience for offshore scope
Experience of contract management and delivery of heavy structures through execution phase
Experience of using bp’s project management practices and processes
Understanding of EPC Contractor perspective and approach
Why join our team?
At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.
Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.
Apply now!
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Creating a high performing team, Digital Management, Empowering Others, Leadership, Offshore Wind, People Management, Programme management, Project Management, Quality Process Improvement, Risk Management, Team Development, Translating strategy into plans
Skills:
