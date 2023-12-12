Senior Package Manager - Foundations

This role is not eligible for relocation

As part of our Global Offshore Wind Foundations Team, you will join our Mona and Morgan projects which are the new offshore wind projects being developed by the EnBW-bp Joint Venture - in the Irish Sea. The multi-billion pound development has a potential generating capacity of around 3 gigawatt (GW) – enough to power around 3.4 million homes.About the opportunity:The Jacket Package Manager is responsible for the delivery of jacket foundation packages for JV Mona and Morgan offshore wind project. As the successful candidate, you will align the process, procedures and tools to be used with JV partners. Within the project you will balance the competing drivers of quality, cost and schedule to achieve project objectives. You will collaborate with other functions to manage suppliers, and package risk. You will manage interfaces with other packages and project activity, orientated to optimise the Levelised Cost of Energy.You will also build a culture that enables high quality foundation delivery by Contractors and manage collaborations with project cross-functional and cross-discipline organisations. This role is critical in ensuring safe construction operations and will act as the site safety lead.The role reports to the Head of Foundations within bp, and the Mona and Morgan Project Director within the JV.About the location:The role will initially be based in the United Kingdom - Sunbury office, and some travel and other office locations could also be required in different stages of projects through execution phase.



Be responsible for identifying and preparing the business processes and procedures that shall be applied in the foundations package area adapted for the project specific requirements and constraints

Be responsible for a competitive foundations package strategy, decisions, execution planning and delivery through to operational handover

Stakeholder engagement (Technical Project Manager and Project Director) and multifunction integrator (particularly procurement and quality)

Ensure coordination of the package team to deliver the required documents (technical, variations, certificates, etc.)

Performance manage the contractor(s) to deliver the package on time, within the target budget and with the required quality



You will have an Engineering degree or equivalent, and PMP, Chartered Engineering (or equivalent) qualification.

Project management experience, with a similar package or project and desirable experience of digital management tools

Management and leadership experience and skills – equipped to motivate, engage and drive high performance teams

Experience of full package lifecycle from concept to operational handover

Deep knowledge and skills for risk, change, contracts, budget and programme management

Awareness of quality processes

Technical awareness of offshore wind foundations. Desirable (jacket foundations) and understanding the commercial impact of technical decisions

Desirable experience of strategic decisions which enhance the global portfolio benefits including standardisation and continuous improvement

Ability to demonstrate highest ethical conduct in dealing with procurement, contracts, and Contractors

Understanding of contract & labor law, and the management of industrial relations

Understanding of Human Rights, Modern slavery, and bribery & corruption signs

Extensive major project experience for offshore scope

Experience of contract management and delivery of heavy structures through execution phase

Experience of using bp’s project management practices and processes

Understanding of EPC Contractor perspective and approach

