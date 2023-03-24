Senior Package Manager Transport and Instillation

Job summary

Come and join us in Offshore Wind Engineering where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.

You will join us in Ports and Transport and Installation where we are establishing a team to deliver our high-reaching renewables targets. You will have the unique opportunity to be in from the start so you can use your experience to set things up right from the very beginning.

As T&I Package Manager you will be responsible for the management and delivery of the offshore installation scope or the BOP EPCI of an offshore wind project, establishing the guides, coordinating the package multidisciplinary team, collaborate with procurement for contracting and managing the package suppliers, manage and control the programme, budget (> £200m), quality and risks of the package, and manage the interfaces with other packages or areas of the project, orientated to optimise the LCoE of the project with the package contribution.

You will be responsible for the transport and installation package strategy and decisions, coordinating those with the Head of Ports and T&I and with the project management (Technical Project Manager and Project Director).

You will identify the business processes and procedures that shall be applied in the transport and installation package for the respective project, and adapt them for the project specific requirements and constraints.



This role is advertised in our UK office locations however we are open to considering candidates from Copenhagen, Hamburg & Madrid.



In line with bp's hybrid working policy the successful candidate is expected to be office based 3 days per week.

What you will deliver

Successful management of the package team to deliver the required package documents (specifications, design, technical documents, variations, certificates, etc.).

Deliver the package on time, within the target budget and with the required quality.

Prepare the guides, process and procedures for delivering the package, adapting as required the business methodology.

Solve the interfaces of the package with other packages and areas of the project.

Ensure technical knowledge transfer of the discipline, and that the information is properly stored, assessed.

Promote innovation activities to ensure the use of most competitive industry technology to support our LCoE journey.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Engineering Degree. Desirable a Project Management MSc and/or PMP Certification.

Minimum of 10 years relevant experience.

Deep knowledge and skills for contracts, budget and programme management.

Deep technical knowledge on the offshore wind transport and installation systems (preferably in WTG, foundations and cables) for delivering the package.

Project management experience, with a minimum of delivering a similar package or similar project.

Understanding of the commercial impact of the technical decisions, being able to take the technical decisions which maximize the global project benefits.

Management and leadership experience and skills – equipped to motivate, engage and drive high performance.

You will manage a team of engineers and specialists to deliver the transport and installation package (technical, quality, procurement, project controls…), organising the team to deliver the package targets.

You will work with the Head of Ports and T&I to implement the business methodology in the respective project.

You will interface with the project management team (Technical Project Manager, Project Director, Project Controls Manager…) to coordinate the package strategy and decisions within the global project.

You will coordinate with other package managers and responsible of areas of the project to ensure the most efficient design and management of the interfaces.

You will work with multi-located and multi-disciplinary teams.

At bp, we provide a phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future. Apply today!