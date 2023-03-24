Senior Package Manager Transport and Instillation

Come and join us in Offshore Wind Engineering where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.
You will join us in Ports and Transport and Installation where we are establishing a team to deliver our high-reaching renewables targets. You will have the unique opportunity to be in from the start so you can use your experience to set things up right from the very beginning.
As T&I Package Manager you will be responsible for the management and delivery of the offshore installation scope or the BOP EPCI of an offshore wind project, establishing the guides, coordinating the package multidisciplinary team, collaborate with procurement for contracting and managing the package suppliers, manage and control the programme, budget (> £200m), quality and risks of the package, and manage the interfaces with other packages or areas of the project, orientated to optimise the LCoE of the project with the package contribution.
You will be responsible for the transport and installation package strategy and decisions, coordinating those with the Head of Ports and T&I and with the project management (Technical Project Manager and Project Director).
You will identify the business processes and procedures that shall be applied in the transport and installation package for the respective project, and adapt them for the project specific requirements and constraints.
This role is advertised in our UK office locations however we are open to considering candidates from Copenhagen, Hamburg & Madrid.
In line with bp's hybrid working policy the successful candidate is expected to be office based 3 days per week.
