Senior Package Manager - WTG

This role is advertised in our UK office locations however we are open to considering candidates from Copenhagen, Hamburg & Madrid.
Responsible for managing a team or organisation to deliver Off-Shore Structural engineering services through provision of technical expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, recommendation of technical solutions and technology developments and leadership of engineering studies, risk assessments and Management of Change (MoC) efforts, contributing to the strategic development (long-term improvement) of the discipline and implementing engineering technical practices for the business to advance the technical integrity of assets.
About the Role:
Come and join us in Offshore Wind Engineering where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.
The WTG Package Manager is responsible for the management and delivery of the turbines package of an offshore wind project, establishing the guides and coordinating the package multidisciplinary team. They will collaborate with procurement for contracting and managing the package suppliers, manage and control the programme, budget (> £1000m), quality and risks of the package. They will manage the interfaces with other packages or areas of the project, orientated to optimise the LCoE of the project with the package contribution.
Key Accountabilities:
This role is advertised in our UK office locations however we are open to considering candidates from Copenhagen, Hamburg & Madrid.
Responsible for managing a team or organisation to deliver Off-Shore Structural engineering services through provision of technical expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, recommendation of technical solutions and technology developments and leadership of engineering studies, risk assessments and Management of Change (MoC) efforts, contributing to the strategic development (long-term improvement) of the discipline and implementing engineering technical practices for the business to advance the technical integrity of assets.