Senior Package Manager - WTG

Job summary

This role is advertised in our UK office locations however we are open to considering candidates from Copenhagen, Hamburg & Madrid.



Responsible for managing a team or organisation to deliver Off-Shore Structural engineering services through provision of technical expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, recommendation of technical solutions and technology developments and leadership of engineering studies, risk assessments and Management of Change (MoC) efforts, contributing to the strategic development (long-term improvement) of the discipline and implementing engineering technical practices for the business to advance the technical integrity of assets.

About the Role:

Come and join us in Offshore Wind Engineering where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.



The WTG Package Manager is responsible for the management and delivery of the turbines package of an offshore wind project, establishing the guides and coordinating the package multidisciplinary team. They will collaborate with procurement for contracting and managing the package suppliers, manage and control the programme, budget (> £1000m), quality and risks of the package. They will manage the interfaces with other packages or areas of the project, orientated to optimise the LCoE of the project with the package contribution.



Key Accountabilities:

responsible for the turbines package strategy and decisions, coordinating those with the Head of Turbines and with the project management (Technical Project Manager and Project Director).

responsible for identifying the business processes and procedures that shall be applied in the turbines package discipline adapted for the project specific requirements and constraints.

managing the package team to deliver the required package documents (specifications, design, technical documents, variations, certificates, etc.).

deliver the package on time, within the target budget and with the required quality.

prepare the guides, process and procedures for delivering the package, adapting as required the business methodology.

solve the interfaces of the package with other packages and areas of the project.

Engineering Degree. Desirable a Project Management MSc and/or PMP Certification.

Deep knowledge and skills for contracts, budget and programme management.

Deep technical knowledge on the offshore wind turbines for delivering the package.

Project management experience, with a minimum of delivering a similar package or similar project.

Understanding of the commercial impact of the technical decisions, being able to take the technical decisions which maximize the global project benefits.

Management and leadership experience and skills – equipped to motivate, engage and drive high performance.

Highly focused on delivery and targets.

You will manage a team of engineers and specialists to deliver the turbine package (technical, quality, procurement, project controls…), organising the team to deliver the package targets.

You will work with the Head of Turbines to implement the business methodology in the respective project.

You will work with the project management team (Technical Project Manager, Project Director, Project Controls Manager etc) to coordinate the package strategy and decisions within the global project.

Coordination with other package managers to ensure the most efficient design and management of the interfaces.

Work with multi-located and multi-disciplinary teams.

This role is advertised in our UK office locations however we are open to considering candidates from Copenhagen, Hamburg & Madrid.



Responsible for managing a team or organisation to deliver Off-Shore Structural engineering services through provision of technical expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, recommendation of technical solutions and technology developments and leadership of engineering studies, risk assessments and Management of Change (MoC) efforts, contributing to the strategic development (long-term improvement) of the discipline and implementing engineering technical practices for the business to advance the technical integrity of assets.