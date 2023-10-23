Senior Paralegal

Job summary

Job Family Group:

Legal Group



Job Summary:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits (https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!Commercial and Real Estate Paralegal will report to the Managing Counsel, Mobility & Convenience (M&C) Legal, working closely with Real Estate Counsel as well as other attorneys and paralegals within BP Legal focusing on legal issues concerning commercial real estate and peripherals for new store development and property management within the Retail Operating Organization (ROO). The Commercial and Real Estate Paralegal may be given duties in other areas of law supporting businesses within our Customer & Products segment as availability and opportunity permits.



Job Description:

Essential Job Functions and Responsibilities include:

Prepare/negotiate and review commercial real estate related contracts and agreements, including leases, purchase and sale agreements, easement agreements, restrictive covenants, etc.

Conduct legal due diligence including review/analysis of title reports and commitments and related title exception documents, ALTA/NSPS surveys, zoning and other real estate due diligence.

Preparation/Negotiation and review of real estate transactional documentation (including review and preparation of legal descriptions) and related closing documents.

Take primary responsibility for coordination of closings with all parties using closing checklists and preparation of closing binders and compendium.

Assist with any condemnation proceedings.

Maintain organized real estate files, paper and electronic.

Conduct research and resolve routine legal questions involving the real estate matters of the Company.

Assist with licensing for store operations working together with in-house attorneys and legal staff.

Handle information requests to and from other company personnel, including research of legal matters and historical information from company records and information from other departments; review documents and transmit information and documents to outside counsel and company personnel.

Furnish litigation support including file set-up and maintenance, document and fact gathering, review and preparation of discovery materials, coordination of work through outside counsel, and assist with legal hold management.

Undertake other tasks and projects as assigned by management.

Provide general support tasks for in-house legal staff as needed.

Perform additional duties as assigned.

Essential Education and Experience:

Bachelors/Associates degree (preferably in Paralegal Studies although not required)

Certified Kentucky or Illinois Paralegal or equivalent certification from another state

Knowledge and familiarity with Microsoft Teams and DocuSign preferred

5 or more years legal experience in assisting with commercial real estate transactions.

In-house corporate, law firm or title company experience preferred.

KY or IL notary license

Desirable Criteria

The ability to work independently/without guidance and attention to detail is paramount for this position.

Driven and self-motivated with a strong desire for learning

Very organized and detail oriented with a strong sense of priority, urgency and commitment to deadlines

Strong analytical and writing skills

Ability to manage a varied workload and prioritize multiple projects

Ability to maintain confidentiality and perform duties in a discrete manner

Ability to function well in a team environment

Ability to understand general business operations, issues and dynamics beyond the scope of basic legal issues

Ability to communicate effectively (orally and written) in a professional and respectful manner with diverse individuals, including members of other departments, in order to support and serve their functions within the company

Focuses on solving conflict, not blaming

Asks for and offers help when needed

Technologically savvy with strong computer skills, including proficiency with all Microsoft Office products (i.e., Excel, Word, PowerPoint and Outlook) and online research

Ability to type efficiently and accurately



Travel Requirement:

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Business Acumen, Coaching, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Influencing, Managing strategic partnerships, Mentoring, Organizational knowledge, Resource and budget planning, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.