Senior Partner Workplace Services Americas

About us
At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.
We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring an opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!
Role Synopsis
The Senior Partner of Workplace Services (Americas) is responsible for the co-development, articulation and implementation of the Workplace Solutions strategy and operational delivery in Region.
Key accountabilities