Senior Partner Workplace Services Americas

Job summary

About us



At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.



We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring an opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!



Role Synopsis



The Senior Partner of Workplace Services (Americas) is responsible for the co-development, articulation and implementation of the Workplace Solutions strategy and operational delivery in Region.



Key accountabilities

Ensure safety is at the heart of decisions and operational delivery at all times

Lead a team to drive the delivery and performance of all workplace operations across the Region’s corporate office portfolio maintaining the highest operational standards at all times

Be accountable for ensuring that operational management activities are completed in a consistent, cost efficient, and effective manner across the region

Own the Vested Workplace supplier relationship in Region and promote a Vested collaborative mindset across the team to ensuring everyone works together towards shared common objectives

Act as the Customer Relationship management lead for workplace across the region and ensure that all workplace activity is integrated across all the workplace subject matter experts to develop solutions that meet or exceed the needs of the businesses and deliver value and great experiences

Own the operating budget for the operation of regional facilities, and provides reconciliation for other Workplace teams, where service may be matrixed, i.e., rent/service/utility costs

Meet all financial targets and drive financial planning, management and reporting for the annual budget of c$75m for operational and sustaining capital works

Ensure global compliance with all local regulatory and legal requirements is continually met

Drives a transformation agenda with supplier partners, teams and customers to deliver market leading workplace solutions and services that achieve standards of excellence others can only aspire to

Previous experience of facilities & property management, preferably in a global enterprise with a diverse range of operations, property types and installations

Proven experience of successfully managing large scale multi-site outsourced FM service contracts and in managing multi $m cross currency operational budgets

Experience of working at a senior level in a workplace team

Well-developed interpersonal communication style and demonstrable inclusive leadership skills

Experience of Vested contracting methodology

Excellent communication skills both verbal and written, collaborative and flexible style

University or technical college degree, MBA or equivalent education.At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more