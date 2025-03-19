Senior People Core Specialist

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis Operations & Advisory (O&A) is an internal global shared services and technology solutions organisation within People & Culture. It is responsible for innovating & delivering HR services and solutions for bp globally, from a number of Business & Technology Centres and local delivery teams. O&A is the first point of contact for HR related matters; the team are policy, process and digital experts, dedicated to delivering the best customer experience. The People Core Specialist provide guidance to both P&C and employees on complex employee process and data changes, while also supporting operating processes to achieve accurate execution of pay input & interface domain. Role Purpose Provide guidance and information to both bp employees and P&C on complex employee process and data changes in regard to the designated area and processes, across the breadth of the Workday solution. It is also responsible for operating processes in support of accurate delivery of designated people core area, including query management for the team, transactional support, vendor coordination, and timely and accurate analysis of system and process queries, issues and incidents via case management system. Role Accountabilities Deputise for the Pay and Tax Services Manager. Coach a team of Core People Services / Pay Inputs, Tax and Interfaces specialists. Coordinate year-end processes. Perform transactions and handle associated tasks for employees in regards to designated people core processes and interfaces to payroll. Perform the review and approve steps to ensure these are in line with policy and established thresholds. Support the payroll related integrations by working business errors and identifying bugs in the system as well as local processes simplification / automation, as per designated area. Deliver record, paperwork and document cases according to agreed standard operating procedures and statutory legal, fiscal or regulatory obligations. Ensure that employee and organization data integrity is maintained during people core administration processing, following data management processes and procedures. Administer P&C policy and programs effectively and efficiently, while maintaining internal customer satisfaction. Undertake other work in support of the country delivery team as well as the Regional Service Delivery team as required.

Provides active support around problem identification and resolution, acting as a SME for assigned people core area. Captures lessons learned and share with the team. Engage with Americas countries and other delivery centres for detailed process delivery. Identify, raise and apply continuous improvements to designated area of expertise. Support projects related to global system releases, global policies and processes changes, and continuous improvements initiatives. Support Global P&C Services projects. Collaborate with Finance, Tax and Payroll teams on policy changes, state regulations documentation and company initiatives. Formal Education Requirements Relevant educational background or equivalent experience Essential Experience and Job Requirements Actively working to develop capability with an equal blend of EQ, IQ and drive. Behavioural: Solutions focus – seeks to identify solutions and make improvements to processes which will contribute to the business and enhance ways of working. Relationship management – Ability to build and maintain relationships with customers. Is building and applying skills in active listening and is able to communicate effectively (written and verbal). Business acumen & customer focus– keeps up to date with internal and external context, seeks to understand the relationship between own activity and bp business drivers. Aware that P&C is an enabler of the business and seeks to ensure P&C solutions lead to enhanced business effectiveness and results. Is continually enhancing self-awareness and actively seeks input from others on impact and effectiveness. Excellent personal interpersonal skills – good balance of being proactive and reactive; ability to handle multiple priorities and complete tasks on time. Applies judgment and common sense - able to use insight and good judgement to inform actions taken and ensure solutions are pragmatic. Works well independently and as a member of the team, proactively providing support to colleagues on daily tasks and workload peaks. Technical: Strong IT skills, including MS office 365 and Teams expertise. Demonstrated ability to administer P&C systems and processes efficiently and effectively, for assigned area / process, including the understanding of legal, fiscal and regulatory requirements. Prior experience on coaching teams in a shared services environment. Demonstrable ability to expertly navigate a tiered support model. Able to provide a level of support to bp employees who have restricted access to service channels due to technology or language limitations. Knows when to seek support from other domain experts. Strong customer service skills. Digital fluency – strong systems and computer skills and experience across full spectrum of Office programmes and analytical support tools. Numeracy & analytical thinking – able to quickly and efficiently generate and analyse a range of data to deliver accurate and timely information to advise business decisions. Risk Management – acts with high level of integrity and respect for data privacy. Takes steps to mitigate against risks in this space and knows when to raise any concerns. Desirable Experience Deep knowledge of hire to retire end to end processes, including payroll implications. Proficient in using MS Office and Teams. IT know-how on systems analysis and automation development. Extensive knowledge of CRM Systems such as Salesforce. Extensive knowledge of P&C Systems such as Workday. Foundational knowledge of Reporting and Data. A continuous improvement approach; seeking simple, ‘best fit’ solutions to challenges. Ability to coach team members and support the distribution of team’s workload. At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you: A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



