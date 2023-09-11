Senior People & Culture Business Partner

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

The People & Culture (P&C) Advisor provides a wide range of HR generalist activities including talent management, performance management, employee development, compensation, and consultation for bpx energy employees. This position requires the individual to have excellent generalist skills and a strong background in working closely with leadership to meet organizational goals. The person must demonstrate the resilience and flexibility needed to provide world-class partnership to bpx colleagues. This successful candidate must be able to move at increasingly higher speeds, providing clarity in the face of ambiguity. This person will support several of our functional organizations (Accounting, Procurement, Technology, Ethics & Compliance, Communications & External Affairs, Legal, and Functional Excellence), and will be expected to build strong relationships with colleagues at all levels.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Summary:

The People & Culture (P&C) Advisor provides a wide range of HR generalist activities including talent management, performance management, employee development, compensation, and consultation for bpx energy employees. This position requires the individual to have excellent generalist skills and a strong background in working closely with leadership to meet organizational goals. The person must demonstrate the resilience and flexibility needed to provide world-class partnership to bpx colleagues. This successful candidate must be able to move at increasingly higher speeds, providing clarity in the face of ambiguity.This person will support several of our functional organizations (Accounting, Procurement, Technology, Ethics & Compliance, Communications & External Affairs, Legal, and Functional Excellence), and will be expected to build strong relationships with colleagues at all levels.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Client Partnership – Build positive, productive, and enduring relationships with customers. Coach, counsel, encourage, and listen to Team Leaders as they work through people-related challenges. Focus on deeply understanding customers’ needs and collaboratively develop solutions to issues that arise. Work to become a trusted advisor for the organization.

Support for Cornerstone Activities – Assure flawless delivery of key people-related processes, including: Recruiting – work with team leaders to identify hiring needs and seek requisite approvals. Help leaders prepare for and conduct interviews and evaluate candidates. Work closely with bpx Recruiting team to implement solutions designed to help us attract world class talent in support of a premier organization. Performance & Reward – lead the annual performance assessment and reward process in client organizations, including supporting each team’s, advising on allocations of base salary increases and discretionary bonus calculations, where applicable, and supporting the roll-up of the collective plans for approval. Talent Management and Development – work closely with the Employee Experience team to implement solutions that will help bpx build and maintain a premier workforce. Help team leaders identify top talent and support creation and implementation of workforce plans for client organizations.



Employee Relations and Engagement – Act as point of contact for employee relations matters. Support team leaders in the delivery of investigations, disciplinary processes, and effective performance conversations. Advise line management on employment policies and procedures to enable improvement in working practices and productivity and without adverse impact on regulatory / legal compliance, company reputation or employee engagement. Support employees by providing guidance and resources to proactively address concerns or resolve issues.

Policy Administration and Support – Ensure business compliance with HR policies and programs. Advise leadership on regulatory and company requirements. Conduct various data analyses and compile into meaningful information and recommendations. Provide high-touch support for to resolve personnel matters or remain in regular contact with employees if resolution is referred elsewhere. Maintain ongoing awareness of other company initiatives for ease of participation and use. Ensure efficient execution of tactical activities, manage systems updates, partner with shared services organizations on administrative activities, coach team leaders and individual contributors toward appropriate self-sufficiency, and provide assurance that systems-related activities are delivered timely and accurately.

Essential Education & Experience:

Minimum of a Bachelor’s degree required; Master’s Degree preferred.

PHR or SPHR preferred.

3-5 years of HR Generalist experience and the ability to make proactive HR interventions in response to business needs.

Proven track record of HR business partnering across the range of core HR disciplines.

Demonstrated success in providing HR support in the US onshore environment preferred.

Experience with Microsoft suite of applications (Word, PowerPoint, and Excel) as well as HR-related systems.

Mindset of safety-first

Innovative, Motivated, Performance-Driven, Accountable, with ownership for activities and results

Collaborative with strong communication skills

Trustworthy and sensitive to confidential matters

Self-directed, process-oriented, and experienced at driving change

Ability to succeed in a fast-paced environment, balancing multiple, simultaneous priorities

Highly organized and attentive to detail

Effective level of understanding of the business unit’s financial performance, its plans, and its competition

Numerate with strong analytical ability

Ability to build productive relationships with employees at all levels of the organization

Ability to coach others and provide constructive challenge at all levels of the organization

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $80,000-$120,000



*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Coaching, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Culture and behaviour change, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Employee and labour relations, Employee Engagement, Employee Experience, Facilitation, Global Perspective, Influencing, Job Design, Leadership Assessment, Leading transformation, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Managing workforce concerns {+ 11 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.