Senior Petroleum Engineer - Deepwater

Production & Operations



Subsurface Group



Are you an experienced Petroleum Engineer looking for your next challenge? Then a role in bp's Deep water Production Management Squad might be for you!

As a Senior Petroleum Engineer, the successful candidate will work alongside a team of other senior practitioners responsible for delivering the production target. The role will be tasked with ensuring Well Design and Operating Limits are adhered to; driving optimisation opportunities in wells, subsea infrastructure and topsides; coordinating investigations following operating limit excursions or production deferrals; and mentoring junior engineers. As a senior member of the squad you will also have the opportunity to take on leadership responsibilities as a delegate and stand-in for the Squad Lead.

The asset you will be supporting is Glen Lyon - a Deepwater production and storage vessel in the Atlantic Ocean West of the Shetland Islands. It is located in a harsh weather environment, 400+m water depth and is an environmentally sensitive. There are over 70 available wells (producer and water injectors) with multiple flowlines, risers and a complex topsides processing facilities. It is a digitally advanced asset with huge amounts of data that needs managed, and complex control logic.

The role will be based in our North Sea headquarters in Aberdeen and in line with bp's 60:40 hybrid working policy will be expected to be office based a minimum of 3 days per week. Some infrequent offshore travel is also expected.

Supporting BP's strategy of Resilient hydrocarbons through the production of the North Sea high margin barrels, focusing on production value and cost management.

Delivering the carbon reduction plan.

Delivering quarterly production forecasts - Integrating the well declines, activity set and new wells - then performance manage production on the asset to deliver on these forecasts.

Managing the monthly reservoir management plan - working closely with the Depletion Management Squad, and leading monthly reservoir and well performance reviews.

Managing surveillance acquisition and system optimisation opportunities through the ACE Petroleum Engineer.

Acting as the onshore production point of contact for new well start-ups and intervention planning.

Mentoring, coaching and knowledge transfer of production management and petroleum engineering best practices.

Leading identification of emerging opportunities and vulnerabilities, and influence Area priorities.

In addition to holding a degree in relevant engineering or science discipline, the successful candidate will also demonstrate:

Significant experience in petroleum engineering in an upstream operator environment.

Proven experience in production operations across 4 chokes.

Experience of waterflood, artificial lift and subsea well operations.

Passionate about coaching and development of less experienced engineers.

Knowledge of agile work management tools and processes.

Ability to manage multiple activities and to quickly respond to changing business priorities.

Strong communication and influencing skills.

Ability to communicate complex subsurface topics to stakeholders across multiple functions.

Collaborative team-first mentality, self-motivated, with a strong ability to integrate across disciplines.

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations!



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Data Analysis, Geomechanical analysis, Reservoir Forecasting and Business Planning, Reservoir geomechanics, Resource, Reserves Estimation and Storage Volume Assessment, Rock Properties Framework, Subsurface integration, Subsurface uncertainty and risk management, Well and Area Performance Management, Wellbore geomechanics



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.