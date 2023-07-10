Job summary
We are looking for Senior Pipeline Engineer to join our Subsea, Riser and Pipeline team based in Baku, Azerbaijan.
In this role you will be responsible for providing deep technical expertise in Pipeline engineering to projects and operations, including design, maintenance and inspection.
We also expect you to recommend technical solutions and technology developments and provide leadership of engineering studies, risk assessments and Management of Change (MoC) efforts, contributing to the strategic development and long-term improvement of the discipline as well as set and implement engineering technical practices for the business to advance the technical integrity of assets.
The role holder will be working with peers, SMEs, Advisors, Senior Advisors, Discipline Leads and Technical Authorities as appropriate on key issues of pipeline engineering design, operation and integrity, and cooperating with other sub-disciplines in bp not limited to corrosion, materials, subsea, risers and geotechnical etc.
The role is open for national applications only and will report to Subsea and Pipelines Manager.
Entity:
Innovation & Engineering
Job Family Group:
Engineering Group
Job Summary:
Job Description:
About the role
Key accountabilities:
- Provides advanced technical expertise in Pipeline engineering
- Assists in communicating and maintaining technical practices, guidance notes and tools to verify consistent application, ensuring: - technical practices are up to date, practical, pragmatic and aligned to industry requirements - lessons are captured, codified and embedded
- Provides independent expert technical advice on pipeline design, scope definition, equipment specification, engineering assessments, construction, commissioning / start-up, inspection, maintenance, repair and intervention, employing risk management techniques and advising on Management of Change (MoC) efforts where applicable
- Promotes and delivers simple and efficient ways of working and acts as a key discipline interface across sub-disciplines
- Provides a timely and measured response to incidents and emerging issues and contributes to the delivery and verification of operational readiness activities
- Contributes to the scale up of the low carbon business by providing Pipeline engineering expertise to the whole of bp
- Mentors and shares technical expertise with more junior members of pipeline community to build distinctive capability in Pipeline engineering, and leverages stakeholder networks to drive continuous improvement, knowledge sharing (through Community of Practice) and application of technical practices
- Follows bp's Engineering Principles, complies with the Code of Conduct, and demonstrates strong leadership through bp's Leadership Expectations and Values & Behaviours
About you
Essential skills and experience:
- Bachelors’ Degree or higher qualification in an Engineering discipline (preferably in Mechanical, Civil structures, Pipeline)
- Extensive experience with pipeline related roles within the offshore industry
- Strong skills in analytical modelling techniques
- Familiar with the specification and procurement of pipeline equipment
- Familiar with welding and fatigue assessment techniques
- Familiar with corrosion, corrosion-fatigue and coatings requirements for subsea equipment
- Working knowledge of pipeline industry codes and standards
- Familiar with pipeline construction, repair and maintenance activities
- Excellent communication and networking skills
- Fluency in English and Azerbaijani languages
Desirable skills and experience:
- Chartered or Professional Engineer
- Awareness about integrity management
- Experience with Finite Element Analysis techniques.
- Familiar with project engineering and management
- Offshore or manufacturing site experience
- Willingness and availability to travel globally
Travel Requirement
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Relocation Assistance:
This role is not eligible for relocation
Remote Type:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Skills:
Equipment maintenance and inspection strategies, Fitness for Service, Flanged joint, Flow assurance for pipeline systems, Integrity Management, Mechanical seals and support systems, Monitoring and data interpretation, Offshore Pipelines, Pipeline coatings and insultation systems, Pipeline Construction, Pipeline Development, Pipeline Management, Pipeline systems regulatory requirements, Piping, hoses and tubing, Piping vibration, Pressure systems regulatory requirements, Selection and design of pipeline equipment, Stress analysis for integrity and leakage, Valves used for isolation
Legal Disclaimer:
