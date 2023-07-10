Job summary

We are looking for Senior Pipeline Engineer to join our Subsea, Riser and Pipeline team based in Baku, Azerbaijan. In this role you will be responsible for providing deep technical expertise in Pipeline engineering to projects and operations, including design, maintenance and inspection. We also expect you to recommend technical solutions and technology developments and provide leadership of engineering studies, risk assessments and Management of Change (MoC) efforts, contributing to the strategic development and long-term improvement of the discipline as well as set and implement engineering technical practices for the business to advance the technical integrity of assets. The role holder will be working with peers, SMEs, Advisors, Senior Advisors, Discipline Leads and Technical Authorities as appropriate on key issues of pipeline engineering design, operation and integrity, and cooperating with other sub-disciplines in bp not limited to corrosion, materials, subsea, risers and geotechnical etc. The role is open for national applications only and will report to Subsea and Pipelines Manager.

Innovation & Engineering



Engineering Group



About the role

Key accountabilities:

Provides advanced technical expertise in Pipeline engineering

Assists in communicating and maintaining technical practices, guidance notes and tools to verify consistent application, ensuring: - technical practices are up to date, practical, pragmatic and aligned to industry requirements - lessons are captured, codified and embedded

Provides independent expert technical advice on pipeline design, scope definition, equipment specification, engineering assessments, construction, commissioning / start-up, inspection, maintenance, repair and intervention, employing risk management techniques and advising on Management of Change (MoC) efforts where applicable

Promotes and delivers simple and efficient ways of working and acts as a key discipline interface across sub-disciplines

Provides a timely and measured response to incidents and emerging issues and contributes to the delivery and verification of operational readiness activities

Contributes to the scale up of the low carbon business by providing Pipeline engineering expertise to the whole of bp

Mentors and shares technical expertise with more junior members of pipeline community to build distinctive capability in Pipeline engineering, and leverages stakeholder networks to drive continuous improvement, knowledge sharing (through Community of Practice) and application of technical practices

Follows bp's Engineering Principles, complies with the Code of Conduct, and demonstrates strong leadership through bp's Leadership Expectations and Values & Behaviours

About you

Essential skills and experience:

Bachelors’ Degree or higher qualification in an Engineering discipline (preferably in Mechanical, Civil structures, Pipeline)

Extensive experience with pipeline related roles within the offshore industry

Strong skills in analytical modelling techniques

Familiar with the specification and procurement of pipeline equipment

Familiar with welding and fatigue assessment techniques

Familiar with corrosion, corrosion-fatigue and coatings requirements for subsea equipment

Working knowledge of pipeline industry codes and standards

Familiar with pipeline construction, repair and maintenance activities

Excellent communication and networking skills

Fluency in English and Azerbaijani languages

Desirable skills and experience:

Chartered or Professional Engineer

Awareness about integrity management

Experience with Finite Element Analysis techniques.

Familiar with project engineering and management

Offshore or manufacturing site experience

Willingness and availability to travel globally



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Equipment maintenance and inspection strategies, Fitness for Service, Flanged joint, Flow assurance for pipeline systems, Integrity Management, Mechanical seals and support systems, Monitoring and data interpretation, Offshore Pipelines, Pipeline coatings and insultation systems, Pipeline Construction, Pipeline Development, Pipeline Management, Pipeline systems regulatory requirements, Piping, hoses and tubing, Piping vibration, Pressure systems regulatory requirements, Selection and design of pipeline equipment, Stress analysis for integrity and leakage, Valves used for isolation



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.