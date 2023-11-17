Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



bp’s major projects organisation has been selected by the UK government to develop a number of Hydrogen and Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) projects across the Teesside and Humber regions as part of the UK Net Zero by 2050 strategy.These projects involve a number of world scale, Fist of A Kind (FOAK) facilities with extensive new build pipeline scopes, both onshore and offshore.The UK H2 & CCS progamme are seeking to recruit an Onshore Senior Pipeline Engineer to join the engineering teams supporting these projects. The projects are split across different stages of pre-FEED, FEED and pre-Execute and offer a great opportunity to lead pipeline engineering delivery across multiple contracts and with several contractor teams.The Onshore Senior Pipeline Engineer will report to the Engineering Manager and work with a team of pipeline engineers to lead onshore pipeline delivery and integrate with the Offshore Pipeline Lead on overall pipeline system design where required.The Onshore Senior Pipeline Engineer will be responsible for the development and oversight of all aspects of Pipeline Engineering Specification, Design and Implementation. Working collaboratively with internal and external colleagues to create and deliver optimal, safe, reliable and deliverable competitive solutions. The Onshore Senior Pipeline Engineer will provide technical guidance to and assurance of Contractor engineering results, ensuring appropriate application of good engineering practice, Project, bp and regulatory codes and standards.Delivery locations varies from bp main offices to Engineering Contractors offices and sites. The breadth of projects offers flexibility to support a range of competency, prior experience and development aspirations.



Responsible for delivery of the pipeline project scopes, to meet project schedule whilst delivering safe, reliable, and competitive solutions.

Pipeline System Owner, responsible for key pipeline system engineering work throughout the project lifecycle and handover to operations. Owner of Onshore Pipeline related risks and design for integrity management.

Provide technical feedback to risk assessments, Management of Change and other project evaluations and decisions.

Establish and co-ordinate self-verification and engineering assurance activities.

Provide guidance and direction to assigned pipeline engineers in the delivery of specific engineering activities.

Interface and work collaboratively with other engineering teams, internal and external, to ensure integrated designs.

Assure compliance with relevant project specifications, design, bp and regulatory codes and standards. Evaluate requests for deviations or exemptions.

Support Pipeline recommendations to UK Department Energy Security and Net Zero technical due diligence processes

Provide clear direction to and performance oversight of the Engineering Contractors delivery to agreed scope, engineering hours and schedule for pipeline scope.

Assure Contractor work in terms of quality and compliance with Basis of Design.

Support fabrication, installation and pre-commissioning to ensure that technical integrity of design is maintained through start up and handover to operations.

Consult with bp Field Lead, Technical Authority and domain experts on key issues of engineering integrity.

Active member of Subject area Community of Practice, seeking opportunities to share and learn from others, improving practice and effectiveness of the subject area.

Maintain a working knowledge of relevant codes, standards and regulations applicable to the design of pipeline systems and equipment.

Own self development, leaning on support from the subject area and available bp tools and processes.

Care for others and self.

Minimum of a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering or equivalent

Chartership or Professional Engineering Status

Significant experience / expertise of Onshore Pipeline Engineering (typically + 10 years relevant experience).

Detailed understanding of Pipeline design codes, methodologies and applicable regulatory requirements.

Track record of delivery through effective project technical management and leadership skills

Experience of major projects and sound knowledge of project processes.

Experience reviewing and guiding work of others.

Ability to work independently and engage with subject matter expertise as required.

Pragmatic decision maker, willing to challenge to ensure engineering value delivered.

Strong interpersonal, communication and influencing skills.

Actively engages and respects contributions of others, open to honest feedback.

Empathetic, willing to put self in others shoes.

Experience of design practices and processes.

Experience as Senior Pipeline Engineer on large or complex pipeline systems.

Experience of UK Pipeline regulations and UK pipeline execution

Experience in performance managing Engineering Contractors to deliver Engineering

Experience in technology qualification and implementation

Experience in development and/or implementation of Pipeline Integrity Management schemes.

Experience working under a range of Contracting models (reimbursable, lump sum, etc)

This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



