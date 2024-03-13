Senior Pipeline Engineer

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

About the role

We are looking for a Sr. Pipeline Engineer who will be responsible for providing deep technical expertise in Pipeline engineering to projects and operations, including design, maintenance and inspection. Recommend technical solutions and technology developments and provide leadership of engineering studies, risk assessments and Management of Change (MoC) efforts, contributing to the strategic development and long-term improvement of the team. Set and implement engineering technical practices for the business to advance the technical integrity of assets.

What you will deliver

Provides advanced technical expertise in Pipeline engineering.

Assists in communicating and maintaining technical practices, guidance notes and tools to verify consistent application, ensuring: technical practices are up to date, practical, pragmatic, and aligned to industry requirements. lessons are captured, codified, and embedded.

Provides independent expert technical advice on pipeline design, scope definition, equipment specification, engineering assessments, construction, commissioning / start-up, inspection, maintenance, repair, and intervention, employing risk management techniques and advising on Management of Change (MoC) efforts where applicable.

Promotes and delivers simple and efficient ways of working and acts as a key discipline interface across sub-disciplines.

Provides a timely and measured response to incidents and emerging issues and contributes to the delivery and verification of operational readiness activities.

Contributes to the scale up of the low carbon business by providing Pipeline engineering expertise to the whole of bp.

Mentors and shares technical expertise with more junior members of pipeline community to build distinctive capability in Pipeline engineering, and leverages collaborator networks to drive continuous improvement, information sharing (through Community of Practice) and application of technical practices.

Follows bp's Engineering Principles, align with the Code of Conduct, and demonstrates strong leadership through bp's Leadership Expectations and Values & Behaviours.

Experience and qualifications

Bachelors’ Degree or higher qualification in an Engineering

Extensive experience with pipeline related roles within the offshore industry.

Strong skills in analytical modelling techniques.

Familiar with the specification and procurement of pipeline equipment

Familiar with integrity management.

Familiar with welding and fatigue assessment techniques.

Familiar with corrosion, corrosion-fatigue, and coatings requirements for subsea equipment

Working knowledge of pipeline industry codes and standards.

Familiar with pipeline construction, repair, and maintenance activities

Willingness to travel globally.

Personal commitment to high standards in Health and Safety Security & Environment

Excellent networking skills.

Desirable:

Chartered or Professional Engineer

Experience with Finite Element Analysis techniques.

Familiar with project engineering and management

Offshore or manufacturing site experience

You will work with:

Peers, SMEs, Advisors, Senior Advisors, Leads and Technical Authorities as appropriate on key issues of pipeline engineering design, operation and integrity.

Other sub-disciplines in bp not limited to corrosion, materials, subsea, risers and geotechnical etc.

Why Join US?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued.

Possibility to join our social communities and networks.

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path Life and health insurance, medical care package and many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



