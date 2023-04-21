Senior Pipelines Engineer

Job summary

Role Synopsis

At bp we believe that hydrogen will play a pivotal role in decarbonization and getting to net zero by 2050.

To achieve this goal, bp will deliver a large portfolio of H2 projects covering Green, Blue, Energy Hubs, H2 vector export and CCUS. This portfolio of projects will be delivered from optimize (FEL2) through execute by the P&O Projects H2 & CCUS operating base.

The operating base engineering is led by the Discipline Manager H2 & CCUS with discipline engineers deployed to central teams, front end and project delivery teams via the relevant discipline lead. In the instance of pipeline engineering the discipline engineer will report to the Pipeline DL whilst being deployed to the delivery teams.

This role is a discipline engineer as part of the H2 & CCUS engineering organization and will have the opportunity to be deployed to green, blue, export hubs, vectors and CCUS projects. The role can be deployed from early project stages through pre-FEED, FEED and detailed engineering, including right through to site delivery.

The locations for deliver varies from bp main offices to engineering contractors and sites. The range of projects offers flexibility to support a range of competency, prior experience and development.



The discipline engineer role will work with engineering contractors and equipment suppliers to support optimal, safe, reliable and deliverable engineering solutions.





Key accountabilities

Support the pipeline scope through early project phases with expertise to support decision making processes.

Delivery of onshore and (where applicable offshore) pipeline engineering scope. Owner of key pipeline system engineering deliverables throughout the project life cycle and handover to operations.

Set clear direction and performance manage the Engineering/EPCI contractors to deliver safe, reliable, and cost-effective systems in support of project objectives.

Accountable for ensuring pipeline engineering quality, work processes and design integrity are maintained. Owner of pipeline related risks.

Ensure pipeline engineering is delivered in line with project schedules.

Co-ordinate self-verification and engineering assurance activities

Focal point and expertise for regulatory compliance and conformance with BP practice, codes and standards related to pipeline systems

Identify and manage pipeline deviations from engineering specification and practices.

Support fabrication, installation, and pre-commissioning to ensure that technical integrity of the design is maintained all the way to start up and is properly hand over to operation.

Consult with SMEs, SETA, and P&O TAs as appropriate on key issues of engineering integrity.

Essential Education

Bachelor degree in relevant engineering degree and chartered engineer or equivalent



Essential Experience & Job requirement

At least 10 years of experience in pipeline design and engineering delivery.

Onshore pipeline systems discipline expertise with good track record of multi discipline integration.

Experience of major project with strong design engineering background and sound knowledge of project processes

Experience in performance managing Engineering contractors, and/or EPCI contractors to deliver engineering.

Ability to engage with projects personnel, internal stakeholders, contractors and suppliers and willing to challenge to ensure engineering values are delivered

Experience in technology qualification and implementation

Strong influencing and communication skills with a demonstrated ability to foster effective teamwork across multiple locations, teams, and other engineering disciplines