Senior Planner - OSW

Come and join us in Offshore Wind Engineering where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company. You will join us in Technical Project Management where we are building a team to deliver our ambitious renewables targets. You will have the unique opportunity to be in from the start so you can use your experience to set things up right from the very beginning. As the Senior Project Planning Engineer, within Offshore Wind Engineering, you will work on international projects at all stages of planning, alongside experts from consultancies, contractors, government entities and other stakeholders. You will contribute to competitive auctions (for seabed leases and power offtake agreements), tenders and Merger and Acquisition (M&A) opportunities. This role is advertised in our UK office locations however we are open to considering candidates from Copenhagen, Hamburg and Madrid.

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Engineering Group



Key Responsibilities :

Support the bidding, screening and early enabling works for all offshore wind opportunities.

Interpret benchmarks to develop high level schedules.

Support project teams in bid preparation and submission which will require different levels of schedule (Level 1 & Level 2), schedule basis and assumptions and key dates / milestones driving the critical path.

Validate and integrate schedules from internal and third-party sources in conformance with bp Planning, Scheduling and Project Coordination procedures.

Development of opportunity level 1 (and if required Master Control Schedule), provide post update analysis, ensuring the project team are aware of key changes and impact to critical /near critical paths.

Work with planning community across to share best practise and key learnings.

Provide planning support to the Project Controls Team, Technical Project Manager to ensure compliance with internal Project Planning and Scheduling Procedures.

Continuously improving the planning strategy, plans and procedures.

Ensure 3rd party / contractor compliance with contractual planning, scheduling and reporting requirements satisfying bp requirements and the expectations of stakeholders.



About You:



You will be required to have a degree in Engineering, Science, Finance or equivalent experience. It is desirable if you hold a membership of a recognised professional body.



In addition, you will need to have:

Demonstrable track record planning delivery with experience gained on medium to large scale size projects in the energy industry.

Experience with early stages of projects including screening / bidding of Offshore Wind projects.

Solid experience of early-stage planning for medium to large projects to understand the wider project context, business drivers and development of Project Coordination Procedures.

Proven track-record of managing schedules for projects, including communication of complex schedule information to senior management (e.g. development of Level 1 plans to describe interfaces between multiple near-critical paths).

Some experience of handling cost control, demonstrating a sound understanding of the relationship between cost control and planning / scheduling as a key component of the performance management framework and project control.

Ability to use Primavera version 6 (P6) and Microsoft Project planning software.

Proven skills to engage and work within a multifunctional discipline team to establish high levels of collaboration and credibility for the planning function when working with the project team.

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



