Job summary

To support bp’s ambition, and to meet its published net zero targets, significant investment in sources of renewable energy is required over the coming years.



The Net Zero Teesside (NZT) and Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) project is a full-chain carbon capture and storage (CCS) project that aims to support the United Kingdom’s Net Zero commitments by developing the world’s first zero-carbon industrial hub by 2030 in the North East of England.



The Project entered FEED in November 2021 and the scope currently includes:



delivery of a new gas-fired Power, Capture and Compression (PCC) plant,

two onshore CO2 gathering pipeline networks and natural gas pipeline (OSBL scope)

two offshore export pipelines and associated beach crossings, one from Teesside and one from Humberside to an offshore store where the CO2 will be injected via subsea manifold and injection facilities.



It is anticipated that the project will move into the execution stage in early 2024 with an expected completion date in late 2027/early 2028, the Senior Planning Engineer will be expected to be deployed on the project through to completion and close-out.



The Senior Planning Engineer will provide portfolio contribution and leadership with forward-looking information identifying expected portfolio planning performance and comparisons against baseline plans, providing early recognition of potential issues and provides portfolio leadership with information to pro-actively influence outcomes.



The Senior Planning Engineer will be part of the portfolio management team and the successful candidate will be expected to be able to operate within this model. They will be expected to work proactively with the deployed planning team, building, managing and coaching a team of both, bp and non-bp staff, to deliver all planning related activity across project.



Excellent inter-personal skills and behaviours are key requirements for this role.



The role will be based in the UK with potential travel/relocation to regional and local offices and sites.

Key Accountabilities expected from role:



Develop and assure integrity of the Project Level 1 and Master Control Schedule, provide post update analysis, ensuring the project team are aware of key changes and impact to critical /near critical paths.

Ensuring the integrity and effectiveness of planning and progress measurement.

Ensure contractor compliance with contractual planning, scheduling, and reporting requirements especially those detailed contractually within the Project Coordination Procedures (PCP).

Support and manage the input/output to the Cost and Schedule Risk Analysis and master control estimates (MCE) reviews.

Assist in the review of RFPs and bid evaluations.

Accountable for ensuring that robust Planning Tools are in place, fit-for-purpose and align with bp guidelines.

Development of the interface with Work Streams to review and challenge schedules and encourage simplification and efficient working.

Satisfying BP requirements and the expectations of stakeholders.

Direct, coach and mentor planning team.

Support planning standardization and digital initiatives.

Ensure personal and team compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct and models bp's Values & Behaviours.





Essential Education:



Degree in Engineering, Technical Discipline or Project Management.



Essential experience and job requirements:



Strong experience in relevant role and industry sector.

Managing Planning on multi-disciplinary large-scale onshore and offshore projects.

Solid, broad-based project experience in the concept development, selection, design, construction, and commissioning phases of projects with an excellent track record of delivery.

Excellent communication skills - ability to produce high quality written reports and summary presentations – able to communicate clarity from complexity.

Excellent working relationships and management of key senior stakeholders.

Self-motivation and a high level of individual initiative and self-reliance are required.

Ability to interface, influence, and work effectively with members of the Leadership Team.

Bias for simplification and efficiency with focus on fit-for-purpose deliverables that meet the needs of the business.

Strong ability to build teams, partnerships, actively engage and respect contributions of others.

Excellent inter-personal skills and behaviours.

Ability to harness use of digital tools to provide high quality planning management reporting information.





Desirable criteria & qualifications:



Project Management Professional / Association of Project Management (APM) accredited.

Good understanding of different methods of project / government financing / funding and legislation / policy.