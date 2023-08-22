Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Production & Operations



Project Management Group



AGT/SD Compression Senior Planning Engineer (Squad Lead) is responsible for providing support to projects in the AGT Region including the leadership of the SD Compression project. This role will lead the development of all planning deliverables including the provision of deep insights into the assessment of the performance of the AGT project’s portfolio. This presents an early recognition of potential issues and provides project leadership with information to pro-actively influence outcomes.This role is open for international applicants.



Job Description:

Support the planning discipline lead, to ensure the planning community are deployed in the right roles at the right time to support business needs.

Lead the team of planning engineers deployed in the squad and ensure that planning deliverables align with procedures and guidelines.

Interface with PCM/PCE’s to ensure planning deliverables support project and business objectives. Assure squad team size is adequate for portfolio of current and future work.

Support AGM/PGMs and Delivery Managers to achieve project objectives.

Keep bp leadership and relevant stakeholders informed of schedule issues that have potential to impact project progress. Proactively work schedule issues with squad team members.

Development of the interface with Work Streams to review and challenge schedules and encourage simplification and efficient working.

Support/participate in project cost and schedule risk analysis and master control estimates (MCE) reviews.

Support planning standardization and digital initiatives.

Provide direction, training and mentoring on Master Control Schedules and Project Targets (e.g., Control, performance) development, float management, schedule risk modelling, and progress measurement.

Act as the main point of contact for all integrated performance and reporting (internal and external) for AGT projects.

Monitor schedules of the project portfolio, within a project stage and for entire projects until completion/close-out.

Support knowledge sharing between centralized and deployed squads.

Continue to coach and look for opportunities to mentor future Project Controls talent.

Support P&C in planning resource deployment / recruitment process.

Ensure personal and team compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct and models bp's Values & Behaviors.



You will have

Degree in Engineering, Technical Discipline or Project Management

10+ years of industry experience

Major Project Experience

Excellent working relationships and management of key senior stakeholders

Solid, broad-based project experience in the concept development, selection, design and / or construction phases of projects with an excellent track record of delivery.

Self-motivation and a high level of individual initiative and self-reliance are required.

Ability to interface, influence, and work effectively with members of Project Leadership.

Bias for simplification and efficiency with focus on fit-for-purpose deliverables that meet the needs of the business.

Strong ability to build partnerships, actively engage and respect contributions of others.

Good written & verbal communication skills.

Strong analytical skills with expertise in MS Office and ability to adapt quickly to new ‘digital’ technologies.

Project Management Professional/Association of Project Management (APM) accredited (desirable)

Good understanding of different methods of project/government financing/funding and legislation/policy



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



