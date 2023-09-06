Job summary

About us At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero! Role Synopsis: To support major projects for Whiting and our ambition to achieve Coker unit integrity / environmental compliance and ultimately transition our refinery location into a Midwest integrated energy hub through blue hydrogen and carbon bring together mega projects. This ambition and large capital investment makes immense strides towards bp’s overall published goal to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. The Senior Planning Engineer will provide portfolio contribution and leadership with forward-looking information identifying expected portfolio planning performance and comparisons against baseline plans, providing early recognition of potential issues and provides portfolio leadership with information to pro-actively influence outcomes. The Senior Planning Engineer will be part of the portfolio management team and the successful candidate will be expected to be able to operate within this model. They will be expected to work proactively with the deployed planning team, building, managing, and coaching a team of both, bp and non-bp staff, to deliver all planning related activity across project. Key Accountabilities: • Develop and assure integrity of the Project Level 1 and Master Control Schedule, provide post update analysis, ensuring the project team are aware of key changes and impact to critical /near critical paths. • Initial tasks required will be to lead planning efforts for the Whiting Refinery Coker integrity and new Wastewater Stripping projects (+$300M TIC). Projects are fast paced, schedule driven and slated to go into execution phase 1Q 2024. • Long term focus will be on Midwest Energy Hub mega projects. Team is currently in early engineering phases to develop a multibillion-dollar Blue Hydrogen and Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) hub at the Whiting, Indiana location. It is anticipated that the hub projects will move into FEED in 2024, Execution Phase in 2025, and an expected project portfolio completion and closeout date in 2030. The Senior Planning Engineer will be expected to be deployed on the project through to completion and close-out. • Ensuring the integrity and effectiveness of planning and progress measurement. • Lead Whiting P&O master P6 database and overall resource loading and schedule rollups. • Ensure contractor compliance with contractual planning, scheduling, and reporting requirements especially those detailed contractually within the Project Coordination Procedures (PCP). • Support and lead the input/output to the Cost and Schedule Risk Analysis and master control estimates (MCE) reviews. • Assist in the review of RFPs and bid evaluations. • Accountable for ensuring that robust Planning Tools are in place, fit-for-purpose and align with bp guidelines. • Development of the collaborate with Work Streams to review and challenge schedules and encourage simplification and efficient working. • Satisfying BP requirements and the expectations of partners. • Direct, coach and mentor planning team. • Support planning standardization and digital initiatives. • Support Digital Performance Management (DPM) development / implementation • Ensure personal and team compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct and models bp's Values & Behaviors.

Production & Operations



Project Management Group



Degree in Engineering, Technical Discipline or Project Management

10+ years’ experience in relevant role and industry sector.

Managing Planning on multi-disciplinary large-scale energy / oil & gas projects.

Solid, broad-based project experience in the concept development, selection, design, construction, and commissioning phases of projects with an excellent track record of delivery.

Proficiency in Primavera

Excellent communication skills - ability to produce high quality written reports and summary presentations – able to communicate clarity from complexity.

Excellent working relationships and management of key senior stakeholders.

Self-motivation and a high level of individual initiative and self-reliance are required.

Ability to interface, influence, and work effectively with members of the Leadership Team.

Bias for simplification and efficiency with focus on fit-for-purpose deliverables that meet the needs of the business.

Strong ability to build teams, partnerships, actively engage and respect contributions of others.

Excellent inter-personal skills and behaviors.

Ability to harness use of digital tools to provide high quality planning management reporting information.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.