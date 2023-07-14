Job summary

The Senior Planning Finance Manager role reports to the Vice President G&LCE PPM and is responsible for leading planning, performance, and reporting effort. The post holder will support Trinidad & Tobago leadership team in setting financial plans, establishing business priorities, and delivering performance management process to help enable delivery of the agreed strategy and 8Q plans for the business, as well as providing commercial insight in support of investment and value creation.

This role is accountable for leading and developing a finance pool of analysts and advisors supporting the Trinidad & Tobago business from planning, commercial and JV management perspective.

Senior Finance Planning Manager will work in close partnership with VP Finance Trinidad & Tobago and broader finance team in support of the business leadership team in Trinidad & Tobago region as well as a key member of Global G&LCE PPM Leadership team.

The role requires a strong combination of proven leadership capabilities and communication skills, solid planning and finance experience, commercial acumen, economic analysis and investment governance skills, strategic thinking and commercial skills.

Accountabilities

Support region SVP, VP Finance, and Region VPs in performance managing plan delivery and ensure effective plans aligned with strategy. Assess insights, opportunities & risks and interventions to deliver business objectives. This role acts as a primary performance and planning integrator to the Region in support of plan delivery.

and ensure effective plans aligned with strategy. Assess insights, opportunities & risks and interventions to deliver business objectives. This role acts as a primary performance and planning integrator to the Region in support of plan delivery. Govern and lead performance and planning process delivering , QPF, GFOs / LEs, Actuals, Performance Reviews, and Performance Contracts; lead preparation for key PPM reviews for the region including BFRs and BPRs; act as Product Owner for PPM deliverables on Finance backlog & add hoc backlog. Maintain business planning tools, systems, data models, cadence, instructions and overall planning operational activities.

, QPF, GFOs / LEs, Actuals, Performance Reviews, and Performance Contracts; lead preparation for key PPM reviews for the region including BFRs and BPRs; act as Product Owner for PPM deliverables on Finance backlog & add hoc backlog. Maintain business planning tools, systems, data models, cadence, instructions and overall planning operational activities. Host and manage the pool of analyst / advisors focusing on planning and performance, commercial, and external stakeholders management. Working together with the Senior Finance Managers, manage resources of the finance pool in the most optimal way across activities stream using agile methodology with focus on work efficiency and prioritization. Coach and develop PPM pool members.

focusing on planning and performance, commercial, and external stakeholders management. Working together with the Senior Finance Managers, manage resources of the finance pool in the most optimal way across activities stream using agile methodology with focus on work efficiency and prioritization. Coach and develop PPM pool members. Provide strategy, planning & economic evaluation expertise to the Business Unit / Squads as needed.

to the Business Unit / Squads as needed. Interface with the Global G&LCE PPM team and central MI team on providing insight and analysis for actuals, 8Q forecasts, long term plans, and sensitivities.

Lead Trinidad & Tobago PPM simplification agenda , including implementing and sustaining agile way of working.

, including implementing and sustaining agile way of working. Represent Trinidad & Tobago in G&LCE Global PPM LT team and lead Global G&LCE PPM agenda in Trinidad & Tobago and Globally across the teams

team and lead Global G&LCE PPM agenda in Trinidad & Tobago and Globally across the teams Comply with BP's Code of Conduct and models BP's who we are.

Essential Education and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Economics or any other equivalent degree.

MBA, Master of Finance or accounting qualification is preferred

Strong leadership and integration skills – ability to influence stakeholders at different levels and ability to bring diverse points of view together to an aligned solution.

Strong team-leadership capabilities – and people coaching and development experience ability to grow and nurture talent and enable team development

Exceptional performance delivery drive and ability to facilitate and lead performance delivery conversations at different levels to enable performance improvement and delivery of results

Solid planning experience in bp and understanding of bp planning and performance management process.

Strong financial acumen, commercial acumen, economic analysis skills and knowledge of investment governance process.

Strong analytical skills and ability to provide fact-based guidance and focus on key issues and areas of focus among conflicting data points.

Ability to work in agile with focus on simplification & digitalization and manage multiple/conflicting priorities with a strong track record of delivery.

12+ years of experience in Finance.

Upstream business and commercial experience a plus!

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation internationally



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.