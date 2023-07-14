Entity:Finance
Finance Group
Job Family Group:
Job Summary:
Job Description:
The Senior Planning Finance Manager role reports to the Vice President G&LCE PPM and is responsible for leading planning, performance, and reporting effort. The post holder will support Trinidad & Tobago leadership team in setting financial plans, establishing business priorities, and delivering performance management process to help enable delivery of the agreed strategy and 8Q plans for the business, as well as providing commercial insight in support of investment and value creation.
This role is accountable for leading and developing a finance pool of analysts and advisors supporting the Trinidad & Tobago business from planning, commercial and JV management perspective.
Senior Finance Planning Manager will work in close partnership with VP Finance Trinidad & Tobago and broader finance team in support of the business leadership team in Trinidad & Tobago region as well as a key member of Global G&LCE PPM Leadership team.
The role requires a strong combination of proven leadership capabilities and communication skills, solid planning and finance experience, commercial acumen, economic analysis and investment governance skills, strategic thinking and commercial skills.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation internationally
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Analysis and modelling, Analysis and modelling, Analytics, Benchmarking, Business Performance, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Commercial performance management, Communication, Cost Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Integrated planning, Investment appraisal, Management Reporting, Managing change, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Performance management, Problem Solving, Programme management {+ 4 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.