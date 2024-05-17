This role is eligible for relocation within country

Finance



Finance Group



This vacancy is for a Senior Planning & Financial MI advisor:

Leading the Group Long term planning process

Working closely with the Business Groups to create an integrated product aligning with the group’s overall strategy

Ensuring clear instructions and guidance to the businesses

Consolidation and reporting the Group financials

Integrating the short term forecasts with the longer term

Tracking progress against our external targets

Proofpointing key forward looking statements using plan data

Leading the Annual Plan note for the Board

Lead Price assumptions for all process – LE, GPR and Plan. Liaise with economic teams for inputs to understand Blue book publication timing.

Group Long term plan

Facilitate a review of the LTP with the bp LT

Adhoc support for Group analyis

Proofpoints that support results and strategy updates

Sensitivities and analysis versus the plan

Insights and adhoc analysis

Good experience in Business Planning either in a Business, Region or segment, with a strong understanding of bp’s internal planning processes

Strategy development experience, involved in creating business/region/segment strategies

Commercial experience – some exposure as examples to commercial agreements, joint ventures, business negotiations

A good understanding of Financial Reporting

Good integrator

Organised, conscientious and hard working

The Group Planning & FMI (‘P&FMI’) team is part of the PPM & OB&C organization and is responsible for reporting the Group’s Financial MI to the bp LT and ultimately the bp Board. The financial MI prepared is key to helping the bp LT understand how the organization is progressing versus our external targets.

The Group results are a consolidation of the various Business Groups and Other elements (OB&C, Tax, Treasury, Deepwater Horizon etc) and the Group P&FMI team works closely with each of the Business Groups to understand ongoing performance through the GFR, GFO, LE and Long Term plan processes.

The overall team is responsible for providing management information, ranging from quarterly updates of in year Financial Performance, to supporting Stock Exchange Announcements and various other management information requests. This team is also responsible for managing the Group Planning process, which is performed annually, to capture the long-term shape of the business.

The team works very closely together and ensures the short and long terms financials are integrated, with work shared across the team to ensure a good understanding of the key financials.

The Group team works with stakeholders across Finance and the Business. Mainly ARC, Investors Relations, Strategy, Treasury, Tax.

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.



We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process. Please contact us to request accommodations.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Analysis and modelling, Analysis and modelling, Analytics, Benchmarking, Business Performance, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Commercial performance management, Communication, Cost Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Group Problem Solving, Integrated Planning, Investment appraisal, Long Term Planning, Management Reporting, Managing change, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Performance management {+ 4 more}



