Job summary
Role Synopsis
bp is establishing a new digital hub in Pune, one of India's major technology centres. Digitization of bp’s businesses is a key component of pivoting to become an integrated energy company.
We are looking for curious minds who are motivated by the opportunity to build and push the boundaries of digital solutions, be results-oriented, take delivery ownership and encourage others to explore, experiment and excel.
The AWS Senior Platform Engineer is a specialist in development, delivering well-engineered solutions for the bp enterprise AWS platform and for customers using CI/CD. You are passionate about technology, automation and infrastructure-as-code, seek to learn from others, love to explore existing solutions in more detail, and developing new skills and domain expertise.
Key Dimensions
- People Responsibility: None
- Technology Responsibility: Build and deploy highly resilient features into BP’s AWS Organizations using Python code, CloudFormation and CI/CD pipelines.
- Financial Responsibility: None
Key Accountabilities
- Building complex Python Lambda functions which connect to multiple AWS services
- Automating everything using the CDK, Python or CLI
- Developing and deploying code to 100s of accounts via CI/CD
- Infrastructure provisioning using complex CloudFormation
- Having an excellent understanding of IAM
- Working in Enterprise size AWS Organisations
- Experience in the AWS Networking services like Direct Connect Gateway and Transit Gateway
- Experience in automated account provisioning using Landing Zone or Control Tower
Required Experience and Capability
- At least 2 years of experience as a full time Python developer
- Strong knowledge of software development lifecycle
- Strong knowledge of Git version control system
- Strong knowledge of Python 3 standard library
- Good knowledge of SOLID principles and design patterns
- Good understanding of Python Enhancement Proposals (PEPs)
- Understanding of multi-process architecture and the threading limitations of Python
- Understanding relational (SQL) versus document (NoSQL) data models
- Ability to integrate multiple data sources into a single system
- Familiarity with server-side template language such as Jinja2
- Experience of Infrastructure as code tools such as CloudFormation
Role Synopsis
bp is establishing a new digital hub in Pune, one of India's major technology centres. Digitization of bp’s businesses is a key component of pivoting to become an integrated energy company.
We are looking for curious minds who are motivated by the opportunity to build and push the boundaries of digital solutions, be results-oriented, take delivery ownership and encourage others to explore, experiment and excel.
The AWS Senior Platform Engineer is a specialist in development, delivering well-engineered solutions for the bp enterprise AWS platform and for customers using CI/CD. You are passionate about technology, automation and infrastructure-as-code, seek to learn from others, love to explore existing solutions in more detail, and developing new skills and domain expertise.
Key Dimensions
- People Responsibility: None
- Technology Responsibility: Build and deploy highly resilient features into BP’s AWS Organizations using Python code, CloudFormation and CI/CD pipelines.
- Financial Responsibility: None