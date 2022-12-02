Senior Platform Engineer

ROLE SYNOPSIS:
Technology and software specialists providing innovative, custom built or customized software and technical platforms to BP colleagues and external users. Primary activities will be in the development, customization, testing and support of IT applications and platforms, as well as contribution to technical designs. You will develop and test software with a focus on software defined infrastructure, creating automated processes for the software manufacturing lifecycle which may be full CI/CD pipelines or sub-components for build and deployment depending on the platform technology in use.
You will be part of bp’s Data & Analytics Platform organisation, the group responsible for the platforms and services that underpin bp’s data supply chain. The portfolio covers technologies that support the life cycle of critical data products in bp, bringing together data producers and consumers through enablement and industrial scale operations of data ingestion, processing, storage and publishing, including data visualisation, advanced analytics, data science and data discovery platforms.
For this role specifically, you will be a part of the Knowledge & Data Stores team, focused on knowledge management and mining. This is an exciting opportunity to innovate and reimagine how we share knowledge with our employees and enable greater levels of productivity. This will involve designing and delivering the necessary knowledge platform to collect and process unstructured data in order to provide visibility and insights to our end users. The ultimate objective is to create a knowledge sharing system which would allow easy federation of multiple existing knowledge sources, without having to rebuild them.
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES