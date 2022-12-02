Senior Platform Engineer

Job summary

We deliver heat, light and mobility products and services to people all around the world in ways that will help to drive the transition to a lower carbon future.

We have an excellent opportunity.

Technology and software specialists providing innovative, custom built or customized software and technical platforms to BP colleagues and external users. Primary activities will be in the development, customization, testing and support of IT applications and platforms, as well as contribution to technical designs. You will develop and test software with a focus on software defined infrastructure, creating automated processes for the software manufacturing lifecycle which may be full CI/CD pipelines or sub-components for build and deployment depending on the platform technology in use.



You will be part of bp’s Data & Analytics Platform organisation, the group responsible for the platforms and services that operate bp’s big data supply chain. The portfolio covers technologies that support the life cycle of critical data products in bp, bringing together data producers and consumers through enablement and industrial scale operations of data ingestion, processing, storage and publishing, including data visualisation, advanced analytics, data science and data discovery platforms. You will be part of the Data Hub team, which is the data clearing house for all of bp’s big data and analytics requirements. You will need to manage the consolidation of data lake platform with strategic data hub platform including data virtualization, ingestion pipeline setup for historical data and daily loads, and infrastructure network design implementation.



Platform Engineers (as a job family) will focus on underpinning or enabling technology platforms with a lens on volume, capacity, performance, stability, integrity and high availability





Key responsibilities:

Team: You will be responsible for building and operating our strategic data platforms, including the setup, configuration and monitoring of data ingestion services, and ensuring data is published and made available to our data consumers. You will be hands-on in designing, planning, implementing, maintaining and documenting reliable and scalable data infrastructure and data products in complex environments. You will work according to professional engineering practices, including Internet protocols, coding standards and reviews, source control management, design and operations processes following site reliability engineering principles

Platforms: You will work with the team to create a clear vision and maximize value from current applications and emerging technologies, demonstrating technical thought leadership in your business area across a wide range of technologies.

Relationships: You will contribute to the continuous improvement of the wider IT&S team by supporting and coaching Platform Engineers and proactively improving the quality standards and efficiency of delivery.

Technology: You will build awareness of internal and external technology developments, managing the delivery of process and system improvements, identifying and implementing continuous improvement plans for Platform Engineering and ensuring best practice is shared across the team.

Safety and Compliance: Safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. You will advocate and lead in this and promote a culture of security and compliance in everything that we do.





Desirable criteria:



Must have :

Develop and test self-provisioning cloud services on Azure platform based on best practices, architecture and design patterns Deploy the various Azure resources into the environments through Azure ARM Templates Build, deploy and manage new self-provisioning cloud services like Azure Data Factory, Azure Databricks, Azure Keyvault, Azure Data Lake Store Clear understanding on Azure RBAC and Plan, implement RBAC on above mentioned services with least access principles

Provide support for on-demand infrastructure support and create environment infrastructure as a code template for deployment. Develop and deploy the CI/CD pipelines which will promote the models from one environment to another, support inferencing, run unit test, re-train and productionize models Work in Agile environment. Discuss with Product Owner to refine user stories, participate in sprint ceremonies, identify tasks to accomplish the user story and story-point estimations Ensure application performance, uptime, and scale, maintaining high standards of code quality and thoughtful design Managing environments in accordance with company security and project guidelines Perform configuration of backup, patching and monitoring of servers and services Exposure to Spark, Python, Scala, PySpark, Hive concepts

Good to have/optional