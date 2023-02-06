Senior Platform Engineer

Job summary

Grade H Responsible for supporting software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), working with users to capture requirements, using sound technical capabilities to lead the design, development and maintenance of the relevant systems and ensuring compliance with the relevant standards. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.

Strong SAP Basis skills and scripting preferably in SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) / SAP Cloud Platform (SCP) too.

Prior working experience and good understanding on Cloud implementations preferably in BTP.

Exposure to BTP as a Tenant Admin – BTP Mobile Service Admin cockpit, and other SAP SaaS product cockpits would be beneficial.

Having working knowledge of BTP services like Portal, WebIDE, Mobile Services, Security, SAP HANA and UX.

Good understanding on one or more of these areas: SAP Cloud Identity Services, Portal Services, SAP Analytics Cloud, SAP eCommerce, S4HANA public cloud, SAP Integration Suite, EnableNow, qualtrics, SAP eCommerce and other Proficiencies of BTP.

Be able to perform and lead the below daily tasks in BTP

Configure connections

Manage user and security

Build and configure Fiori apps

API Management activities

Managing custom build of UI applications

Usage of the standard services

Setting up Trust, Authorization and OAuth

Deployments both manual and automated CICD pipeline ones

Having good understanding on SAP Fiori and the end-to-end life cycle of Fiori implementation.

Stakeholder relationship ensuring agreed service levels are met.

Support and implement automation throughout end-to-end service life cycle.

Working closely with business and key users in resolving their routine BTP issues.

Can assist with building & maintaining DevOps automation scripts.

Be able to work within multiple DevOps squads dealing with various product owners and varying priorities.

Contribute towards design, build and configure technical landscape architectures to meet business process and application requirements.

Ability to identify, manage and report risks.

Experience in Agile Delivery Methodology and strong exposure to some of bp’s selection on DevOps Tools such as Jenkins, ADO, etc.

