Job summary

Role synopsis:

Technology and software specialists providing innovative, custom built or customized software and technical platforms to BP colleagues and external users. Primary activities will be in the development, customization, testing and support of IT applications and platforms, as well as contribution to technical designs. You will develop and test software with a focus on software defined infrastructure, creating automated processes for the software manufacturing lifecycle which may be full CI/CD pipelines or sub-components for build and deployment depending on the platform technology in use.

You will be part of bp’s Data & Analytics Platform organisation, the group responsible for the platforms and services that operate bp’s big data supply chain. The portfolio covers technologies that support the life cycle of critical data products in bp, bringing together data producers and consumers through enablement and industrial scale operations of data ingestion, processing, storage and publishing, including data visualisation, advanced analytics, data science and data discovery platforms. You will be part of the Data Hub team, which is the data clearing house for all of bp’s big data and analytics requirements.

Platform Engineers (as a job family) will focus on underpinning or enabling technology platforms with a lens on volume, capacity, performance, stability, integrity and high availability. For this role specifically, you will be expected to develop the necessary platform capability on our data hub to enable handling of IoT workflows. This will also involve designing and developing the mechanism to be able to integrate IOT data across different data sources and developing the process to allow us to integrate different digital twin information models across a wide technology landscape.

Formal Education

Preferably a Bachelor's (or higher) degree, preferably in Computer Science, MIS/IT or Mathematics

Experience and competencies