Senior Platform Engineer

The Cloud Operations Support team help BP customers deliver their business outcomes by supporting their Servers and Storage in the Cloud and we provide standards, expertise, and tools around Operational system support. The purpose of the team is to enable BP product teams to deliver work with substantial autonomy, focusing on self-service API, tools, services, knowledge, and support which are arranged as an internal product. We manage Azure Netapp Files (ANF) for our customers and are looking for a talented engineer to join the team to help provide ANF support which will include Configuration, Backups, Monitoring, Resizing, Analysis, Performance & Cost optimization and Ticket handling. Personal growth and development are encouraged and learning opportunities are plentiful.
