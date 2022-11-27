Senior Platform Engineer

Job summary

The Cloud Operations Support team help BP customers deliver their business outcomes by supporting their Servers and Storage in the Cloud and we provide standards, expertise, and tools around Operational system support​​​​​​. The purpose of the team is to enable BP product teams to deliver work with substantial autonomy, focusing on self-service API, tools, services, knowledge, and support which are arranged as an internal product. We manage Azure Netapp Files (ANF) for our customers and are looking for a talented engineer to join the team to help provide ANF support which will include Configuration, Backups, Monitoring, Resizing, Analysis, Performance & Cost optimization and Ticket handling. Personal growth and development are encouraged and learning opportunities are plentiful.

About the job:

Assist in delivering the Azure NetApp product for BP's Cloud customers.

Assist Vendor support teams delivering both Netapp and Cloud OS VM.

Working with users, technical analysts and architects to understand customer requirements.

Ensure that all processes and procedures are fully documented.

Mentoring and technical leadership of less experienced software engineers.

Identify Cloud automation and service improvement opportunities.

Defines customer engagement forms that enable automated billing

Take part in proof-of-concept projects to evaluate new tools and features.

Monitoring and applying emerging technologies.

Work with other engineering teams to create important insights and recommendations on the performance, management, automation and cost optimisation of operational systems

Periodic ticket reviews to identify problem trends.

Participate in daily ADO board reviews.

Helps develop the team's Roadmap.

Embrace and promote DevOps & SRE methodologies.

About you:

BS degree in computer science or related field

Knowledge of AWS and/or Azure architecture.

Knowledge and experience of using Netapp and ServiceNow.

Experience in working in a DevOps or Scrum methodology.

Experience in programming and integrating APIs

Continuous learning and improvement mindset

Desire to drive improvements in IT Operations with the ability t to engage and influence people

Ability to work independently with general guidance on outcomes and objectives.

Working knowledge of various datacenter concepts, practices and procedures.

Ability to work with geographically dispersed teams.

Strong multitasking skills and experience working in fast paced and dynamic environments.

No prior experience in the energy industry required.

Desirable Criteria

Good Infrastructure background (Datacentre, Hosting, etc.).

AWS and/or Azure certified.

IT Operations experience.

Experience with Azure NetApp File & NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP.

AWS FSxO experience.

Programming skills, eg Powershell & Python

