Senior Platform Engineer

bp’s Innovation & Engineering (I&E) organization is the central organization for all software and platform development. We build all the technology that powers bp’s businesses, from upstream energy production to downstream energy delivery to our customers. We have a variety of teams depending on your areas of interest, including infrastructure and backend services through to customer-facing web and native applications. We encourage our teams to adapt quickly by using native AWS and Azure services, including serverless, and enable them to pick the best technology for a given problem. This is meant to empower our software and platform engineers while allowing them to learn and develop themselves.