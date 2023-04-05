Job summary

bp’s Innovation & Engineering (I&E) organization is the central organization for all software and platform development. We build all the technology that powers bp’s businesses, from upstream energy production to downstream energy delivery to our customers. We have a variety of teams depending on your areas of interest, including infrastructure and backend services through to customer-facing web and native applications. We encourage our teams to adapt quickly by using native AWS and Azure services, including serverless, and enable them to pick the best technology for a given problem. This is meant to empower our software and platform engineers while allowing them to learn and develop themselves.

Responsibilities



As a Senior Platform Engineer, you will be responsible for designing, building, and maintaining the software infrastructure and services that powers our technology platforms. In this role, you will provide technical leadership of junior engineers to ensure that the platform is highly available, scalable, and secure. You will also be responsible for developing features, improving the platform's performance, and providing technical support to other teams.

Design and document sophisticated software components, services, and platforms

Implement robust and maintainable code with clear and maintained documentation

Deliver customer value in iterative fashion while working towards longer term systems to solve roadmap goals with increasing efficiency

Serve as a technical lead and own projects end-to-end

Communicate status and changes to the work they are responsible and accountable for, keep all stakeholders informed of changes and updates to original plan

Design test automation on all code implemented through unit testing and integration testing

Work with internal and external teams to bring new platforms to market

Maintain and enhance software frameworks for development

Participate in code reviews and contribute to the development of best practices

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify and resolve platform-related issues



Technical Skills

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Computer Information Systems or equivalent work experience

Competent in the ability to adapt to new technologies and processes, and be able to work independently and as part of a team

Competent in problem-solving, with the ability to analyze complex problems, identify root causes and develop creative and effective solutions

Excellent communication skills and ability to communicate with your peers through to senior leaders. You should be able to engage and influence others to collect requirements, describe what you’re doing, work through problems, and find productive solutions

Self-starter, able to handle ambiguity, navigate uncertainty and identify risks

Software Skills

Competent in the use of computer science fundamentals, including data structures, algorithms, and systems design

Competent in at least one language (C/C++, Java, C#, Python, TypeScript) including object-oriented design. You should be competent in data structures, algorithms, runtime complexity, API and database design, as well as unit and functional test methodologies

Competent in writing secure, stable, testable, and maintainable code with minimal defects

4+ years of experience in software development, with a focus on platform or service engineering

Competent in software engineering practices & best practices for full software development life cycle, including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, continuous deployments, testing, and operations

Competent in designing and building complex software systems end-to-end which have been optimally delivered and operated in production. You should understand security and privacy best practices as well as how to properly monitor, log, and alarm production systems

Infrastructure Skills

Competent in building and scaling infrastructure services using Amazon Web Services or Microsoft Azure

Competent in the understanding of using core cloud application infrastructure services including identity platforms, networking, storage, databases, containers, and serverless

Competent in troubleshooting large-scale distributed production systems

4+ years of experience working on production systems. You’ll have supported these production systems through on-call rotations

Database Skills