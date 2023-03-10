Job summary

Digital Science & Engineering is a cross-functional team involved in all phases of our application and service release lifecycle that embrace and promote the DevOps & SRE methodologies. As a Senior Platform Engineer within the RAD team, you are directly responsible for a plethora of RAD applications for the LNG Trading business. Working directly with stakeholders, supporting software / platform engineering activities mainly using Python, PowerApps etc. Additionally, you will be working with users to capture requirements, using sound technical capabilities to lead the design, development and maintenance of the relevant systems and ensuring compliance with the applicable standards.

In this role you will have the opportunity to leverage your technical skills in application development that support Trader Decision making, including development of quantitate models. Using a variety of RAD tools including Python, PowerBI, SQL database integration and Microsoft/Azure PowerApps.



Additionally, it will allow you to hone systems management, software development and database skills, to promote best-practice and support the broader organization by implementing the guide-rails to operate safely, by building maturity and forging greater adoption and higher maturity for Agile and rapid application delivery.



Working as a platform engineer in Trading & Shipping, our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too.



Key Accountabilities:

Use your deep expertise in Rapid Application Development to support/develop LNG decision support systems. Including design, implements, and maintains of reliable and scalable software supporting our key user groups.

Develop application changes from a RAD perspective using Python (mainly), VBA and similar

Adheres to and advocates for software engineering best practices

Responsible for deploying secure and well-tested software that meets privacy and compliance requirements; Consumes approved DevSecOps enabled CI/CD pipelines.

Adheres to agile methodology and operates and builds DevOps maturity.

Provide technical leadership.



An understanding of Front to Back office Energy Trading Deal Processes (Pre-deal, deal execution, exposure, P&L, risk, settlement, confirmations, scheduling, accounting etc) is Desirable but not a must.

Broad experience designing, planning, implementing, maintaining, and documenting solutions.

Depth of experience to recommend appropriate platforms for any given business requirements.

Development experience in Python, PowerApps VB.

Continuous improvement mindset. Person needs to be pro-active in helping to move our processes forward, needs to understand Dev best practice and seek to ensure we are class leading in our build and deployment processes.

Having worked within a Scrum team, resolve conflicts and promote creative, high quality development within a collaborative team environment.

Strong communication skills and ability to talk at all levels across the organization.



Experience in Advanced Excel Usage, including writing custom functions and development of MS Excel based models.

Understanding of ADO Tooling, and Jenkins pipeline processes.

Understanding of automated testing within a RAD framework.

