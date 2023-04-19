Senior Platform Engineer- Azure Platform

Job summary

Technology and software specialists providing innovative, custom built or customized software and technical platforms to BP colleagues and external users. Primary activities will be in the development, customization, testing and support of IT applications and platforms, as well as contribution to technical designs. You will develop and test software with a focus on software defined infrastructure, creating automated processes for the software manufacturing lifecycle which may be full CI/CD pipelines or sub-components for build and deployment depending on the platform technology in use.



You will be part of bp’s Data & Analytics Platform organisation, the group responsible for the platforms and services that underpin bp’s data supply chain. The portfolio covers technologies that support the life cycle of critical data products in bp, bringing together data producers and consumers through enablement and industrial scale operations of data ingestion, processing, storage and publishing, including data visualisation, advanced analytics, data science and data discovery platforms.



For this role specifically, you will be a part of the Knowledge & Data Stores team, focused on Master and Reference Data. This is an exciting opportunity to innovate and reimagine how we capture and share data with our employees and enable greater levels of productivity. This will involve designing and delivering the necessary data platform to collect and process data in order to provide visibility and insights to our end users. The ultimate objective is to create a platform for bps master and reference data.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Team: You will be responsible for building and operating our strategic data platforms, including the setup, configuration and monitoring of data ingestion services, and ensuring data is published and made available to our data consumers. Hands-on in designing, planning, implementing, maintaining and documenting reliable and scalable data infrastructure and data products in complex environments.

Platforms: You will work with the team to create a clear vision and maximize value from current applications and emerging technologies, demonstrating technical thought leadership in your business area across a wide range of technologies.

Relationships: You will contribute to the continuous improvement of the wider IT&S team by supporting and coaching Platform Engineers and proactively improving the quality standards and efficiency of delivery.

Technology: You will build awareness of internal and external technology developments, managing the delivery of process and system improvements, identifying and implementing continuous improvement plans for Platform Engineering and ensuring best practice is shared across the team.

Bachelor's (or higher) degree, preferably in Computer Science, MIS/IT, Mathematics or a hard science.

Platform Development & Operations: Develop, maintain and continually improve data management platforms with associated tooling and workflows. Design and develop large data repositories to support several business domains across bp.

Technical Specialism: Adept in the area data management platforms and associated technologies. Understands the importance and characteristics of master and reference data and the management of it through cloud technologies.

Availability Management: Contributes to the availability management process and its operation and performs defined availability management tasks.

Capacity Management: Monitors service component capacity and initiates actions to resolve any shortfalls according to agreed procedures.

Programming / Software Development: Designs, codes, tests, corrects and documents complex programs and scripts from agreed specifications, and subsequent iterations, using agreed standards and tools, to achieve a well engineered result.

Release and Deployment: Assesses and analyses release components. Provides input to scheduling. Carries out the builds and tests in coordination with testers and component specialists maintaining and administering the tools and methods

Systems Design: Produces detailed designs and documents all work using required standards, methods and tools, including prototyping tools, physical data flows, file layouts, common routines and utilities, program specifications or prototypes and backup, recovery and restart procedures where appropriate

Systems Installation and Decommissioning: installs or removes hardware and/or software, using supplied installation instructions and tools including, where appropriate, handover to the client. Conducts tests, corrects malfunctions, and documents results in accordance with agreed procedures.

Understanding of Master/Reference Data Management lifecycle.

Experience in designing, planning, implementing, maintaining and documenting reliable and scalable data infrastructure and data products in complex environments.

Expertise on Microsoft’s Azure platform – working experience on the advanced cognitive services.

Development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages -Python, Go, Java, C++

Exposure to adjacent domains such as platforms, storage, databases, etc.

Knowledge of graph technologies is a plus

Good understanding of modern development methodologies (Agile using Scrum and/or Kanban)

Understanding of and experience with Semarchy or OSDU

