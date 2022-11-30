Senior Platform Engineer- Cloud Engineer

Job summary

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are owning the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our extraordinary team? Join our I&E Team and advance your career as Staff Platform Engineer !

Digital Engineering is a cross-functional team involved in all phases of our application and service release lifecycle that embrace and promote the DevOps & SRE methodologies. Platform Engineers are partly responsible for design, implementation, and ongoing support of the production services, applications and platform components that comprise our backends. In this role you will have the opportunity to leverage your technical skills in systems management, software development and database skills, to promote best-practice and support the broader organization by implementing the guide-rails to operate safely, by building maturity and forging greater adoption and higher maturity for Agile delivery.

In this role you will :

Work with the business, Software Engineers and Service Engineers to translate product requirements into platform requirements.

Recommend the correct strategic platforms for application requirements.

Collaborate with broader delivery teams to provide recommendations to align to strategic platforms, only build customized platforms if no strategic solution is available.

Demonstrate technical thought leadership across platform engineering technologies.

Collaborates with peers throughout the full software and solution delivery lifecycle.

Builds awareness of internal and external technology developments.

Adheres to and advocates for platform engineering best practices (e.g., Internet protocols, security protocols, coding standards and reviews, source control management, build processes and operations)

Actively contributes to improve developer velocity and product availability.

Mentors others and become a conduit to connect the broader organization.

Asist drive automation of application deployments utilizing strategic patterns and DevSecOps approved CI/CD pipelines.

Leads, grows, and develops a team of data engineers that writes, deploys, and maintains software to build, integrate, manage, maintain, and quality-assure data at bp

Creates positive engagement and drives an inclusive work environment with team and stakeholders through the quality of interactions and collaboration across multiple business entities

Effectively works with cross-disciplinary collaborators and stakeholders across multiple business entities

Architects and designs reliable and scalable data infrastructure

Advocates for and ensures their team adheres to software engineering best practices (e.g., technical design, technical design review, unit testing, monitoring & alerting, checking in code, code review, documentation)

Responsible for deploying secure and well-tested software that meets privacy and compliance requirements

Asist define monitoring requirements and implement automated incident resolution solutions

Asist design, implement and manage continuous integration, build management and deployment scripts and systems.

Identify areas for process and efficiency improvement for Platform Services Operations; recommend solutions and assist in overseeing implementation. Actively facilitate continuous improvement.

Define and document standard run books and operating procedures. Create and maintain system information and architecture diagrams.

Monitor various systems capacity and health indicators and trends; provide analytics & forecasts for added or reduced capacity as required.

We have the following requirements:

Years of Experience: 8 to 12 years with minimum of 8 years relevant experience.

8+ years of hands-on experience designing, planning, productionizing, maintaining, and documenting reliable and scalable data infrastructure and relevant data engineering tools in complex environments.

4+ years of hands-on experience data engineering on cloud infrastructure

Bachelor or master’s degree in computer science, engineering, information systems

Hands-on experience designing, documenting, and implementing reliable and scalable data infrastructure and relevant data engineering tools in complex environments. Hands-on experience with:

Good understanding of Azure IaaS and PaaS Services

Provisioning VMs, App Services and Databases for various environments

Working on various Azure storage types

Designing and implementing highly configurable Deployment pipelines in Azure

Creation of Azure Logic and function apps

Generating and re-using ARM templates

Containerization of apps and deploy using Azure Kubernetes Services

Managing APIs using API management in Azure

Infrastructure and services monitoring in Azure

Writing json, yaml files

Databricks and using Spark for data processing

Configuring Delta Lake on Azure Databricks

Python, Scala, SQL, Pandas, Numpy

Data visualization, Visualization integration

Good to have idea on C#, ASP.NET, MVC, .NET Core and API development

Azure Data Factory, ML Ops

Azure Data Lake, Azure SQL DB, Synapse, and Cosmos DB

Data Management Gateway, Azure Storage Options, Stream Analytics and Event Hubs

Designing data solutions in Azure incl. data distributions and partitions, scalability, disaster recovery and high availability

Data governance, security, and privacy

Understand a broad spectrum of technology to provide detailed technical design which meets customer requirements

Experience architecting solutions in the cloud

Advanced hand-on experience with different query languages

Experience designing and implementing large-scale distributed systems

Stakeholder management and ability to lead large organizations through influence

Empathetic: Cares about our people, our community, and our planet

Curious: Seeks to explore and excel

Creative: Imagines the extraordinary

Inclusive: Brings out the best in each other

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

