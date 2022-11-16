Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Senior Platform Engineer (Power BI)

Senior Platform Engineer (Power BI)

Senior Platform Engineer (Power BI)

  • Location India - Maharashtra - Pune
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category IT&amp;S Group
  • Relocation available Yes - Domestic (In country) only
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 133119BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

BP is transforming into an Integrated Energy Company and at our Digital Hub in Pune, we are growing the digital expertise and solutions needed to advance the global energy transition

We're looking for curious minds who are excited by the opportunity to create, innovate and push the boundaries of digital solutions to advance the global energy transition.

Beyond being experienced in your field, you will need to think bold, take ownership of delivery and inspire a diverse team to explore, experiment and excel

Role Synopsis

You’ll be part of bp’s the Data & Analytics Platform (D&AP) team, responsible for providing the
Data Analytics & Visualisation platform services that will address the increasing demand for data and development of advanced digital products across bp

As Senior Platform engineer you will be responsible for ensuring operational and delivery excellence of Data Analytics and Visualisation products and underpinning services from Azure Cloud including development, Stakeholder engagement, product expertise and advocacy, monitoring, administration, support, testing and contribution to technical designs for Power BI users across bp

Key Accountabilities:

  • Manage all aspects of Gateway Infrastructure and other instances of Analytics platforms as applicable

  • Configure tenant settings, monitor usage, provisioning of licenses and other infrastructure resources

  • Establish and maintain Lineage and auditability of data sources and artefacts

  • Maintain and exploit power apps developed currently for best use of operational monitoring especially Power BI Premium capacity and other storage solutions

  • Active participation and advocacy as Enterprise voice overseeing new feature requests, evaluation of preview features and assessment in consultation with Digital Security

  • Review and maintain 3rd party visualization extensions and roadmaps based on the customer needs

  • Support technical training content to educate user community on current and upcoming features and best practices

  • Experience in the analysis, design, development, testing and implementation of enterprise scale apps in platform engineering

  • Ownership of backlog initiatives for continuous service improvements and initiatives

  • Support Product Owner to refine user stories, participate in sprint ceremonies, identify tasks to accomplish the user story and story-point estimations

Desirable Education

Years of experience: 7+ years of relevant experience.
Required Criteria –
Power BI Experience:

  • Experience in managing smooth operation of Power BI platform
  • Experience setting up and manage Power BI instances and environments within the Power BI admin center
  • Experience with managing outages, periodical patch upgrades and housekeeping activities
  • Experience on workspace admin settings, tenet settings, gateway configuration, content pack and app admin settings
  • Experience in managing premium capacity
  • Experience in the analysis, design, development, testing and implementation of enterprise scale apps.
  • Performance Monitoring, fine-tuning and optimization of dashboards.
  • Experienced with designing complex dashboards taking advantage of all Power BI functions and data connectors
  • Involving in admin activities like publishing, adding users, creation of subscriptions and deployment.
  • Experience in communicating with stakeholders, Subject Matter Experts (SMEs), and end - users to better understand, analyze, communicate, and validate requirements.
  • Experience working with DAX formulae for creating interactive visuals using geographic data.
  • Ability to work in groups as well as individually with minimum supervision.
  • Experience in installing, configuring, securing, and managing On-Premises Data Gateways.
  • Experience in Power BI auditing.

AZURE Specific Knowledge / Application – Highly Desirable

  • Experience with Azure spokes, resource groups, operating systems, gateway installations, ADLS knowledge
  • ​​​​​​​Deploying and Configuring Virtual Networks
  • Experience on Log Analytics
  • Understanding of Azure AD, RBAC (role-based access control), subscription and governance
  • Understanding of provisioning of WVDs

Key Behaviours:

  • Empathetic: Cares about our people, our community and our planet
  • ​​​​​​​Curious: Seeks to explore and excel
  • Creative: Imagines the extraordinary
  • Inclusive: Brings out the best in each other

