Senior Platform Engineer (Power BI)

Job summary

BP is transforming into an Integrated Energy Company and at our Digital Hub in Pune, we are growing the digital expertise and solutions needed to advance the global energy transition

We're looking for curious minds who are excited by the opportunity to create, innovate and push the boundaries of digital solutions to advance the global energy transition.

Beyond being experienced in your field, you will need to think bold, take ownership of delivery and inspire a diverse team to explore, experiment and excel

Role Synopsis



You’ll be part of bp’s the Data & Analytics Platform (D&AP) team, responsible for providing the

Data Analytics & Visualisation platform services that will address the increasing demand for data and development of advanced digital products across bp



As Senior Platform engineer you will be responsible for ensuring operational and delivery excellence of Data Analytics and Visualisation products and underpinning services from Azure Cloud including development, Stakeholder engagement, product expertise and advocacy, monitoring, administration, support, testing and contribution to technical designs for Power BI users across bp

Key Accountabilities :

Manage all aspects of Gateway Infrastructure and other instances of Analytics platforms as applicable

Configure tenant settings, monitor usage, provisioning of licenses and other infrastructure resources

Establish and maintain Lineage and auditability of data sources and artefacts

Maintain and exploit power apps developed currently for best use of operational monitoring especially Power BI Premium capacity and other storage solutions

Active participation and advocacy as Enterprise voice overseeing new feature requests, evaluation of preview features and assessment in consultation with Digital Security

Review and maintain 3 rd party visualization extensions and roadmaps based on the customer needs

Support technical training content to educate user community on current and upcoming features and best practices

Experience in the analysis, design, development, testing and implementation of enterprise scale apps in platform engineering

Ownership of backlog initiatives for continuous service improvements and initiatives

Support Product Owner to refine user stories, participate in sprint ceremonies, identify tasks to accomplish the user story and story-point estimations