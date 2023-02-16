Senior Platform Engineer (Power BI Admin)

BP is transforming into an Integrated Energy Company and at our Digital Hub in Pune, we are growing the digital expertise and solutions needed to advance the global energy transition
We're looking for curious minds who are excited by the opportunity to create, innovate and push the boundaries of digital solutions to advance the global energy transition.
Beyond being experienced in your field, you will need to think bold, take ownership of delivery and inspire a diverse team to explore, experiment and excel
Key Accountabilities:
Manage all aspects of Gateway Infrastructure and other instances of Analytics platforms as applicable
Configure tenant settings, monitor usage, provisioning of licenses and other infrastructure resources
Establish and maintain Lineage and auditability of data sources and artefacts
Maintain and exploit power apps developed currently for best use of operational monitoring especially Power BI Premium capacity and other storage solutions
Active participation and advocacy as Enterprise voice overseeing new feature requests, evaluation of preview features and assessment in consultation with Digital Security
Review and maintain 3rd party visualization extensions and roadmaps based on the customer needs
Support technical training content to educate user community on current and upcoming features and best practices
Experience in the analysis, design, development, testing and implementation of enterprise scale apps in platform engineering
Ownership of backlog initiatives for continuous service improvements and initiatives
Support Product Owner to refine user stories, participate in sprint ceremonies, identify tasks to accomplish the user story and story-point estimations
Desirable Education
Years of experience: 7+ years of relevant experience.
Required Criteria –
Power BI Experience:
AZURE Specific Knowledge / Application – Highly Desirable
Key Behaviours: