Job summary

bp’s Innovation & Engineering (I&E) organization is the central organization for all software and platform development. We build all the technology that powers bp’s businesses, from upstream energy production to downstream energy delivery to our customers. We have a variety of teams depending on your areas of interest, including infrastructure and backend services through to customer-facing web and native applications. We encourage our teams to adapt quickly by using native AWS and Azure services, including serverless, and enable them to pick the best technology for a given problem. This is meant to empower our software and platform engineers while allowing them to learn and develop themselves.You will be part of bp’s Data & Analytics Platform organisation, the group responsible for the platforms and services that operate bp’s data supply chain. The portfolio covers technologies that support the life cycle of critical data products in bp, bringing together data producers and consumers through enablement and industrial scale operations of data ingestion, processing, storage and publishing, including data visualisation, advanced analytics, data science and data discovery platforms. You will be part of the Data Hub team, which is the data clearing house for all of bp’s digital requirements.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Responsibilities

As a Senior Platform Engineer, you will be responsible for designing, building, and maintaining the software infrastructure and services that powers our technology platforms. In this role, you will provide technical leadership of junior engineers to ensure that the platform is highly available, scalable, and secure. You will also be responsible for developing features, improving the platform's performance, and providing technical support to other teams.

Design and document sophisticated software components, services, and platforms

Implement robust and maintainable code with clear and maintained documentation

Deliver customer value in iterative fashion while working towards longer term systems to solve roadmap goals with increasing efficiency

Serve as a technical lead and own projects end-to-end

Communicate status and changes to the work they are responsible and accountable for, keep all collaborators informed of changes and updates to original plan

Design test automation on all code implemented through unit testing and integration testing

Work with internal and external teams to bring new platforms to market

Maintain and enhance software frameworks for development

Serve as a technical mentor for other engineers on the team

Participate in code reviews and contribute to the development of standard methodologies

Collaborate with multi-functional teams to identify and resolve platform-related issues

Support internal and external audit teams to prepare for and participate in security, software licensing, and regulatory audits, ensuring that all necessary documentation and evidence is available and accurate

Collaborate with multi-functional teams to implement new controls and procedures to address identified compliance gaps or risks

Technical Skills we need from you

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Computer Information Systems or equivalent work experience

Competent in the ability to adapt to new technologies and processes, and be able to work independently and as part of a team

Competent in problem-solving, with the ability to analyze complex problems, identify root causes and develop creative and effective solutions

Excellent communication skills and ability to communicate with your peers through to senior leaders. You should be able to engage and influence others to collect requirements, describe what you’re doing, work through problems, and find productive solutions

Self-starter, able to handle ambiguity, navigate uncertainty, identify risks, and find the right people and tools to get the job done

Software Skills

Competent in at least one programming language (C#, Python, or TypeScript) developing cross-platform solutions. You should be competent in the use of data structures, algorithms, runtime complexity, API design, as well as unit and functional test methodologies

Competent in writing secure, stable, testable, and maintainable code with minimal defects

Competent in systems design

4+ years of experience in software development, with a focus on platform or service engineering

Competent in software engineering practices & standard processes for full software development, including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, continuous deployments, testing, and operations

Competent in designing and building complex software systems end-to-end which have been optimally delivered and operated in production. You should understand security and privacy standard methodologies as well as how to properly monitor, log, and alarm production systems

Infrastructure Skills

Competent in building and scaling infrastructure services using Amazon Web Services or Microsoft Azure

Competent in the understanding of using core cloud application infrastructure services including identity platforms, networking, storage, databases, containers, and serverless

Competent in fixing large-scale distributed production systems

4+ years of experience working on production systems. You’ll have supported these production systems through on-call rotations

Database Skills

Competent knowledge of databases, such as relational, graph, document, and key-value

Competent ability in data modeling and database design

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.