Senior Platform Engineer

Job Description:

Grade: H

Required Criteria:

About 5-7 years of strong SAP Commerce Cloud (Hybris) platform development knowledge, including experience with versions released in the last 1-2 years

Experience of hands-on development with Java and Spring

Develop and maintain B2B features within the Sap Commerce framework

Hands-on experience in development functionality accompanied by unit tests, integration tests, etc

Knowledge of development in all areas of Hybris eCommerce B2C and B2B, including Catalog Management, Product Modeling, Inventory Availability, Shopping Cart and Checkout, Order Management, Search and Browse, SEO, Personalization

Hands on experience with Hybris Core Architecture, cockpits, impex, backoffice customization & accelerator store customization

Experience working with Git version control system

Experience of integrating SAP Commerce with SAP ERP or CRM system

Self-driven, able to work independently or within a team setting.

Experience working in Agile development teams

Experience with SAP Commerce Cloud based on Microsoft Azure (CCv2) is highly desirable

Competencies

SAP Commerce Cloud (Hybris): CCV2

Java 11

Spring Framework

Spring Core

Spring MVC

Spring Security

Spring Integration

Spring Boot

Angular

Apache Solr

Docker

Kubernetes

MySQL

JUnit

Mockito

Wiremock

Spock

Dynatrace

Preferred Criteria

Certified by SAP in SAP Commerce Cloud (Nice to have)

Experience of working on ecommerce B2B businesses

Good interpersonal skills including the ability to relate complex topics in simple and accessible language

Good domain design experience

Understanding of Devops practices such as CI/CD pipelines

Key Behaviours:

• Empathetic: Cares about our people, our community and our planet

• Curious: Seeks to explore and excel

• Creative: Imagines the extraordinary

• Inclusive: Brings out the best in each other



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytics, Business Analysis, Coaching, Collaboration, Configuration management and release, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, Risk Management, Service operations and resiliency, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Relationship Management, System Design



