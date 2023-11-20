Senior Platform Engineer

Entity:Innovation & Engineering
IT&S Group
Job Family Group:
Grade: H
Required Criteria:
About 5-7 years of strong SAP Commerce Cloud (Hybris) platform development knowledge, including experience with versions released in the last 1-2 years
Experience of hands-on development with Java and Spring
Develop and maintain B2B features within the Sap Commerce framework
Hands-on experience in development functionality accompanied by unit tests, integration tests, etc
Knowledge of development in all areas of Hybris eCommerce B2C and B2B, including Catalog Management, Product Modeling, Inventory Availability, Shopping Cart and Checkout, Order Management, Search and Browse, SEO, Personalization
Hands on experience with Hybris Core Architecture, cockpits, impex, backoffice customization & accelerator store customization
Experience working with Git version control system
Experience of integrating SAP Commerce with SAP ERP or CRM system
Self-driven, able to work independently or within a team setting.
Experience working in Agile development teams
Experience with SAP Commerce Cloud based on Microsoft Azure (CCv2) is highly desirable
Competencies
SAP Commerce Cloud (Hybris): CCV2
Java 11
Spring Framework
Spring Core
Spring MVC
Spring Security
Spring Integration
Spring Boot
Angular
Apache Solr
Docker
Kubernetes
MySQL
JUnit
Mockito
Wiremock
Spock
Dynatrace
Preferred Criteria
Certified by SAP in SAP Commerce Cloud (Nice to have)
Experience of working on ecommerce B2B businesses
Good interpersonal skills including the ability to relate complex topics in simple and accessible language
Good domain design experience
Understanding of Devops practices such as CI/CD pipelines
Key Behaviours:
• Empathetic: Cares about our people, our community and our planet
• Curious: Seeks to explore and excel
• Creative: Imagines the extraordinary
• Inclusive: Brings out the best in each other
Agility core practices, Analytics, Business Analysis, Coaching, Collaboration, Configuration management and release, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, Risk Management, Service operations and resiliency, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Relationship Management, System Design
Skills:
