As a Senior Platform Engineer, you will be responsible for designing, building, and maintaining the software infrastructure and services that powers our technology platforms. In this role, you will provide technical leadership of junior engineers to ensure that the platform is highly available, scalable, and secure. You will also be responsible for developing features, improving the platform's performance, and providing technical support to other teams.

Design and document sophisticated software components, services, and platforms

Implement robust and maintainable code with clear and maintained documentation

Deliver customer value in iterative fashion while working towards longer term systems to solve roadmap goals with increasing efficiency

Serve as a technical lead and own projects end-to-end

Communicate status and changes to the work they are responsible and accountable for, keep all stakeholders informed of changes and updates to original plan

Design test automation on all code implemented through unit testing and integration testing

Work with internal and external teams to bring new platforms to market

Maintain and enhance software frameworks for development

Serve as a technical mentor for other engineers on the team

Participate in code reviews and contribute to the development of best practices

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify and resolve platform-related issues

Support internal and external audit teams to prepare for and participate in security, software licensing, and regulatory audits, ensuring that all necessary documentation and evidence is available and accurate

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to implement new controls and procedures to address identified compliance gaps or risks

Technical Skills we need from you

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Computer Information Systems or equivalent work experience

Skillful in the ability to adapt to new technologies and processes, and be able to work independently and as part of a team

Skillful in problem-solving, with the ability to analyze complex problems, identify root causes and develop creative and effective solutions

Excellent communication skills and ability to communicate with your peers through to senior leaders. You should be able to engage and influence others to collect requirements, describe what you’re doing, work through problems, and find productive solutions

Self-starter, able to handle ambiguity, navigate uncertainty, identify risks, and find the right people and tools to get the job done

Software Skills

Skillful in C# programming, specializing in developing cross-platform solutions that are efficient and scalable

Skillful in Python scripting, with a strong emphasis on leveraging dynamic languages for automation

Skillful in writing secure, stable, testable, and maintainable code with minimal defects

Skillful in systems design

Experience in software development, with a focus on platform or service engineering

Skillful in software engineering practices & best practices for full software development life cycle, including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, continuous deployments, testing, and operations

Skillful in designing and building complex software systems end-to-end which have been optimally delivered and operated in production. You should understand security and privacy best practices as well as how to properly monitor, log, and alarm production systems

Infrastructure Skills

Skillful in building and scaling infrastructure services using Amazon Web Services or Microsoft Azure

Skillful in the understanding of using core cloud application infrastructure services including identity platforms, networking, storage, databases, containers, and serverless

Skillful in troubleshooting large-scale distributed production systems

Experience working on production systems. You’ll have supported these production systems through on-call rotations

Database Skills

Skillful knowledge of databases, such as relational, graph, document, and key-value

Skillful ability in data modeling and database design

Skillful in SQL

Skills that set you apart